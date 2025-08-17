Aberdeen SNP councillor denies Reform defection after council blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen SNP councillor denies Reform defection after council blunder

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor is listed on the local authority's website as a Reform UK member.

By Alasdair Clark
Aberdeen City Council councillor Alexander McLellan.
Aberdeen SNP councillor Alexander McLellan has denied defecting to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK after a blunder on the city council’s website.

He took to social media on Sunday to rubbish claims he had joined Nigel Farage’s party after the council’s website suggested he had defected.

The official website lists his party allegiance as “Reform UK” and places him alongside fellow councillor Duncan Massey, who defected from the Scottish Conservatives in June.

Mr McLellan is his party’s finance spokesman. He also works for Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

SNP councillor Alexander McLellan
Aberdeen City Council website showing the councillor’s party as “Reform UK”.

The timing of the web page’s last update remains unclear. It was taken offline shortly after The Press and Journal contacted Aberdeen City Council for comment.

Councillor Alex McLellan said: “I was simply dismayed to see people on social media claiming incorrectly that I had moved to Reform UK.

“To later find out that these comments were based on changes made to the Aberdeen City Council’s official website has raised huge concerns.

“Whilst this incorrect information has now been updated, we must ascertain how this happened and who was responsible.

“Actions must have consequences.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council refused to comment and instead directed enquiries to the councillor.

‘Absolute nonsense’

Reform UK also rubbished the claims as “absolute nonsense”.

A spokesperson said: “We have never spoken with this councillor and have zero knowledge of his wish to defect.”

Reform UK has been picking up a steady stream of defecting councillors across Scotland.

Six former Tories in the north-east now sit for Nigel Farage’s party.

A former SNP member and another former Conservative Aberdeenshire council leader Mark Findlater have also signed up as members.

Nigel Farage with new Aberdeen reform councillor Duncan Massey. Image: Shutterstock.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited Aberdeen in June to unveil Councillor Duncan Massey as the party’s latest defector from the Scottish Conservatives.

Duncan Massey, who represents Lower Deeside, revealed he had quit the Conservatives as he appeared alongside his new boss.

The oil and gas economist told The P&J the party’s “vision” for the future of the oil and gas sector prompted his change of allegiance.

“I think they can bring the change the industry need to revive itself,” he said.

