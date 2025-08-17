Aberdeen SNP councillor denies Reform defection after council blunder

Aberdeen SNP councillor Alexander McLellan has denied defecting to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK after a blunder on the city council’s website.

He took to social media on Sunday to rubbish claims he had joined Nigel Farage’s party after the council’s website suggested he had defected.

The official website lists his party allegiance as “Reform UK” and places him alongside fellow councillor Duncan Massey, who defected from the Scottish Conservatives in June.

Mr McLellan is his party’s finance spokesman. He also works for Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

The timing of the web page’s last update remains unclear. It was taken offline shortly after The Press and Journal contacted Aberdeen City Council for comment.

Councillor Alex McLellan said: “I was simply dismayed to see people on social media claiming incorrectly that I had moved to Reform UK.

“To later find out that these comments were based on changes made to the Aberdeen City Council’s official website has raised huge concerns.

“Whilst this incorrect information has now been updated, we must ascertain how this happened and who was responsible.

“Actions must have consequences.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council refused to comment and instead directed enquiries to the councillor.

‘Absolute nonsense’

Reform UK also rubbished the claims as “absolute nonsense”.

A spokesperson said: “We have never spoken with this councillor and have zero knowledge of his wish to defect.”

Reform UK has been picking up a steady stream of defecting councillors across Scotland.

Six former Tories in the north-east now sit for Nigel Farage’s party.

A former SNP member and another former Conservative Aberdeenshire council leader Mark Findlater have also signed up as members.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited Aberdeen in June to unveil Councillor Duncan Massey as the party’s latest defector from the Scottish Conservatives.

Duncan Massey, who represents Lower Deeside, revealed he had quit the Conservatives as he appeared alongside his new boss.

The oil and gas economist told The P&J the party’s “vision” for the future of the oil and gas sector prompted his change of allegiance.

“I think they can bring the change the industry need to revive itself,” he said.