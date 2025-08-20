Exclusive: How superfast broadband could turbocharge Belladrum Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Exclusive: How superfast broadband could turbocharge Belladrum Festival

Organisers told the P&J how improved wi-fi at the popular Highland music festival opens up exciting new possibilities and quirky ideas like online gaming.

Crowds at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

If you were a returning festivalgoer at Belladrum this summer, you may have noticed your phone signal was better than in previous years.

And that basic improvement could be about to unleash exciting new ideas for improvement at the popular Tartan Heart Festival.

That’s because the event now benefits from superfast 10 gigabit per second broadband being rolled out across rural areas in the Highlands.

Organiser Dougie Brown said the improved connectivity was a “gamechanger” for campers and traders.

Belladrum organiser Dougie Brown at this year’s festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

For example, businesses were able to process card payments smoothly.

And families could keep in touch by accessing four wi-fi hotspots across the festival site.

“It was pretty flawless,” Dougie said.

Dougie hopes the next step will be to have seamless wi-fi connectivity across the whole festival site.

Belladrum has expanded in recent years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

And the superfast broadband has given organisers some fresh ideas for what could come next.

Concert highlights are already shown on the BBC.

But future editions of Belladrum could perhaps see more live gigs streamed.

And the ultra-fast internet could even result in quirky ideas like introducing online gaming at the festival.

‘Level playing field’

“We’re in the Highlands, but the reality is we’re on a level playing field now with any big city, which is great,” Dougie said.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has been steadily growing for years.

It can now hold up to 25,000 people and is the biggest camping music festival in Scotland.

Organisers hailed this year’s event as “incredible”.

We have already revealed how Highland businesses have been cashing in on the festival.

And organisers are aiming big – with an open invitation to Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini.

Festival’s economic impact

A 2014 report estimated visitors spent around £3.3 million at that year’s festival.

The event brought a £4.4 million boost to the local Highland economy.

And those figures are only likely to have gone up in the 11 years since then given the festival’s growth.

Festival chiefs hope to soon commission another report to find out how much the event now contributes each year.

“Sometimes festivals are seen as frivolous fun, but there’s huge economic impacts they have to the local area,” Dougie said.

Belladrum is far from the only beneficiary of improved broadband.

Recently we revealed how ultra-fast wi-fi was changing lives in Grantown as the Scottish Government announced Highland Broadband will receive £50 million.

Dougie spoke to the Press and Journal after meeting Labour MP Chris Bryant, the UK Government telecoms minister.

Mr Bryant was also interviewed by the P&J during his trip to Strathpeffer.

He touted Belladrum as a huge success story for connectivity.

“It’s been transformative for them,” Mr Bryant said.

Conversation