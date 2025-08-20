Exclusive: How superfast broadband could turbocharge Belladrum Festival

If you were a returning festivalgoer at Belladrum this summer, you may have noticed your phone signal was better than in previous years.

And that basic improvement could be about to unleash exciting new ideas for improvement at the popular Tartan Heart Festival.

That’s because the event now benefits from superfast 10 gigabit per second broadband being rolled out across rural areas in the Highlands.

Organiser Dougie Brown said the improved connectivity was a “gamechanger” for campers and traders.

For example, businesses were able to process card payments smoothly.

And families could keep in touch by accessing four wi-fi hotspots across the festival site.

“It was pretty flawless,” Dougie said.

Dougie hopes the next step will be to have seamless wi-fi connectivity across the whole festival site.

And the superfast broadband has given organisers some fresh ideas for what could come next.

Concert highlights are already shown on the BBC.

But future editions of Belladrum could perhaps see more live gigs streamed.

And the ultra-fast internet could even result in quirky ideas like introducing online gaming at the festival.

‘Level playing field’

“We’re in the Highlands, but the reality is we’re on a level playing field now with any big city, which is great,” Dougie said.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has been steadily growing for years.

It can now hold up to 25,000 people and is the biggest camping music festival in Scotland.

Organisers hailed this year’s event as “incredible”.

We have already revealed how Highland businesses have been cashing in on the festival.

And organisers are aiming big – with an open invitation to Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini.

Festival’s economic impact

A 2014 report estimated visitors spent around £3.3 million at that year’s festival.

The event brought a £4.4 million boost to the local Highland economy.

And those figures are only likely to have gone up in the 11 years since then given the festival’s growth.

Festival chiefs hope to soon commission another report to find out how much the event now contributes each year.

“Sometimes festivals are seen as frivolous fun, but there’s huge economic impacts they have to the local area,” Dougie said.

Belladrum is far from the only beneficiary of improved broadband.

Recently we revealed how ultra-fast wi-fi was changing lives in Grantown as the Scottish Government announced Highland Broadband will receive £50 million.

Dougie spoke to the Press and Journal after meeting Labour MP Chris Bryant, the UK Government telecoms minister.

Mr Bryant was also interviewed by the P&J during his trip to Strathpeffer.

He touted Belladrum as a huge success story for connectivity.

“It’s been transformative for them,” Mr Bryant said.