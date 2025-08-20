Alex Salmond’s north-east adviser rubbishes Nicola Sturgeon book claims

A north-east political adviser who worked closely with Alex Salmond in government claims Nicola Sturgeon has spread “falsehoods” in her new book.

Geoff Aberdein took aim at three allegations in Frankly, including that the late SNP leader was against same-sex marriage.

“That one really actually gets my goat,” he said on the Holyrood Sources podcast.

Like Ms Sturgeon, he had a ring-side seat during the Mr Salmond’s time as first minister.

On her side of the story, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “What started as a calm discussion very quickly descended into a shouting match. Alex very rarely raised his voice to me – or vice versa – so I knew that I had a real battle on my hands to get him to agree. He was implacably opposed.

But Mr Aberdein, who went on to help set up strategic advisory firm True North in Aberdeen, says that claim was demonstrably false.

Another claim he disputes is the allegation Mr Salmond did not read the pro-independence blueprint before the 2014 referendum, known as the “white paper”.

“To suggest, as I think was the purpose of this story, that he wasn’t engaged in the process of a prospectus for independence is utterly nonsense,” he added.

Mr Aberdein also rejected the idea that Mr Salmond could have possibly leaked details of his own alleged sexual misconduct – something Ms Sturgeon speculated about in the run-up to her book publication.

Asked if he read the memoirs, he said: “No I haven’t and no I won’t.”

On the excerpts he has read about, he told the podcast: “There was falsehoods at worst, fabrications at best.

‘Speak ill of the dead’

“I was brought up that you didn’t speak ill of the dead. But if you are going to speak ill of the dead, at least make your claims are accurate.”

The claims come days after Mr Salmond’s widow, Moira Salmond, from Strichen in Aberdeenshire, is suing the Scottish Government over its botched handling of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Mr Salmond died of a heart attack in North Macedonia in October last year, aged 69.

He previously lodged a claim in the Court of Session alleging misfeasance – the wrongful exercise of lawful authority – by civil servants.

In her book, Ms Sturgeon laments losing Mr Salmond as a friend, which she compared with a grieving process.

“I had occasional, vivid dreams in which we were still on good terms. I would wake up from these feeling utterly bereft,” she added.