‘Software bug’ blamed for wrongly turning Aberdeen SNP councillor into Reform defector

The council explained why Alexander McLellan was accidentally listed as representing Nigel Farage’s party after a weeklong probe.

By Justin Bowie
Councillor Alex McLellan is still an SNP politician.
Aberdeen SNP councillor Alexander McLellan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen council chiefs blamed a software bug, and ruled out “malicious activity”, after an SNP councillor was wrongly listed as defecting to Reform UK.

Alexander McLellan had to publicly deny he had joined Nigel Farage’s right-wing party despite the local authority’s website showing he had made the switch.

The Tillydrone, Seaton, and Old Aberdeen councillor is listed directly next to Lower Deeside’s Duncan Massey on the webpage, who did defect to Reform earlier this year.

Mr McLellan was “dismayed” at the suggestion he was a Reform member and said he had “huge concerns” over the council blunder.

Alexander McLellan was listed as a Reform UK councillor.

Local authority bosses launched a probe into the error to ensure it was not sparked by “unauthorised access or malicious activity”.

But the investigation concluded that the mistake was instead caused by a tech glitch when a third-party company who maintain the council website was carrying out updates.

The council refused to confirm the name of the firm when asked by the Press and Journal.

The local authority apologised to Mr McLellan for the blunder.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council acknowledges that an error occurred on our website which incorrectly listed Councillor Alexander McLellan’s political affiliation.

“This was promptly corrected upon identification, and we sincerely apologise for any confusion or concern this may have caused.

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the issue did not result from unauthorised access or malicious activity.

“Our external vendor has verified that the error was caused by a software bug within their solution, which surfaced during routine updates.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr McLellan said: “There was a significant amount of online abuse, which was particularly unpleasant, and I had real concern once it became clear the source of this rumour was the Council’s own website.

“Senior officials had the website corrected quickly, and have ensured the incident was investigated fully, and for that I am grateful.”

Reform UK rubbished the defection rumours as “absolute nonsense”.

Nigel Farage with new Aberdeen reform councillor Duncan Massey. Image: Shutterstock.
Nigel Farage with Aberdeen Reform councillor Duncan Massey. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Tory councillor Mr Massey is the only Aberdeen councillor who has officially made the switch to Mr Farage’s party so far.

Five ex-Conservative councillors in neighbouring Aberdeenshire have defected.

Mr McLellan is the SNP’s finance spokesperson in Aberdeen.

He also works for Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

