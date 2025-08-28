What is council’s role in housing Aberdeen and Westhill asylum seekers?

Demonstrations outside asylum hotels in the north-east raise questions about who is in charge of the policy and who foots the bill.

Protests included one at Westhill on August 23, days before the P&J revealed student halls in old Aberdeen could be used to house asylum seekers as early as September.

With so much misinformation on social media, what roles do Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire council chiefs actually have in accommodating migrants and how are authorities responding?

Are the councils responsible for housing asylum seekers?

No. It is not the local authority’s duty to find hotels for any asylum seekers who currently reside in the north-east.

Instead, this is the responsibility of the Home Office, the UK Government department responsible for immigration, border security and policing.

Those specific immigration powers are held at Westminster, not the Scottish Parliament.

The Labour Government subcontracts this job to the Mears Group, a private housing and care provider.

As of June 2025, 364 migrants were living in multiple hotels in the Aberdeen City Council area.

An additional 312 asylum seekers were staying at the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen council would not clarify exactly which hotels were being used to house asylum seekers, even though some have been the sites of protests.

And that uncertainty does not stop individuals from creating their own maps which can be found online but are not officially verified – leading to more misinformation.

Local councils are often responsible for providing a range of services to asylum seekers in their areas.

For example, this can include helping them register with GPs or access English language classes.

Aberdeenshire Council has an “asylum oversight group” which regularly meets officials from the Home Office and Mears Group.

The council also engages with NHS Grampian, Police Scotland, faith groups, and third sector organisations.

This is done to mitigate any potential negative impacts of asylum dispersal and to maximise the “strengths, goodwill and resilience” communities provide.

How much does this cost councils?

North-east local authorities are not directly responsible for covering the costs of housing migrants in hotels.

Instead, councils typically receive cash from the Home Office to fund local services which are used.

Neither north-east council confirmed exactly how much money it is currently receiving from the UK Government, again leaving room for unverifiable claims online.

And even though this is covered by the Home Office, councils still need staff to deliver services locally.

Can councils say no?

Earlier this month, Epping Forest Council, in south-east England, was granted a temporary injunction to stop asylum seekers being placed in a local hotel.

The migrants may need to leave by September 12 unless the decision is successfully challenged.

The landmark ruling sparked questions over whether similar legal battles could follow in Scotland.

As of yet, no councils in Scotland have indicated they plan to launch a similar challenge in court.

But the plans to potentially house asylum seekers in Aberdeen student accommodation were met with criticism.

The Home Office was accused of “running roughshod” over planning laws and shirking consultation on the proposals.

It is understood city officials may consider a legal fight to stop this from happening.

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart has written to council chiefs outlining his concerns.

“There simply cannot be one set of rules, particularly around planning, for the public and another for the UK Government,” he said.

“I am deeply troubled about these plans for multiple reasons.”

He is also writing directly to the Home Office.

How have the authorities responded to growing tensions?

Hundreds of protesters were in a tense stand off outside the Westhill migrant hotel on August 23.

Around 200 demonstrators faced anti-racism protestors at the Hampton by Hilton.

Protestors banged drums, blared sirens and shouted chants, including “send them home” and “stop the boats”.

They also held up placards which read “protect our kids” and “protect our women”.

Chants of “racist” and “Nazi” came from the other side, who held up banners which read “refugees welcome”.

On August 26, Aberdeen Labour councillor Gordon Graham branded protesters at the Best Western hotel in Summerhill “bampots”.

Police chiefs insist they remain in “absolute control” despite the growing tensions.

Meanwhile, the Press and Journal also revealed how it was falsely claimed on social media that immigrants were being bused to the cadet training centre near Boddam.

It was, in fact, a group of young sea cadets going to a summer camp.