Aberdeen-born Tory MSP defects to Reform as oil on agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Aberdeen-born Tory MSP defects to Reform as oil on agenda

Graham Simpson made the switch to Nigel Farage’s party today in another blow to Conservative leader Russell Findlay.

By Justin Bowie & Andy Philip
Graham Simpson has defected to Reform. Image: PA.
Graham Simpson has defected to Reform. Image: PA.

Aberdeen-born Tory MSP Graham Simpson defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK with a pledge to rethink energy policy.

The Central Scotland politician made the switch as he appeared alongside Mr Farage at a press conference near Edinburgh today.

It put the future of oil and gas, renewables, fracking and nuclear – and jobs – on the agenda.

Mr Simpson – first elected in 2016 – is the first MSP elected since the last Holyrood election to join Reform.

As the sole MSP for the party in Reform, he now has to work with others on a manifesto for the Holyrood election in May.

Asked about the future of the crucial energy industry, Mr Simpson – who was born in the city – said he has learned a lot about the sector since his election.

“Oil and gas is a very big issue,” he said, noting the closed Grangemouth refinery is in his parliamentary region.

“We tried to get ministerial visits to Grangemouth and we just couldn’t get it. The sector has been let down by both governments.”

Grangemouth was Scotland’s last refinery.

Mr Farage said nuclear should be an option, but the SNP Government are opposed and have an effective block through the planning system.

“It’s a worthy debate about long-term, sustainable, reliable, non-intermittent, zero carbon energy,” Mr Farage said.

Mr Simpson’s decision to join Mr Farage’s party comes after a series of Tory defections in the north-east over the past year.

Five ex-Tories in Aberdeenshire now sit for Reform, while one Aberdeen councillor has made the jump from the Conservatives as well.

‘Ripped up the rulebook’

Tory insiders said Mr Simpson’s defection was a major shock.

“He’d always said he’d never go to Reform,” one party insider said.

“Graham’s just ripped up the rulebook.

“It does pave the way – it makes it easier for others to switch.”

Another Tory source simply described the defection as a “disaster” for the party.

“Someone needs to get a grip on this, quickly,” they told the Press and Journal.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The unexpected defection will heap more pressure on Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

A north-east Reform source claimed the switch was “devastating” for the Conservatives.

Mr Simpson is the third ex-Conservative MSP to leave the party this year.

Jamie Greene joined the Lib Dems in April, while Jeremy Balfour announced he would switch to become an independent last week.

Mr Findlay strongly criticised Reform defectors in the north-east earlier this year when speaking to the P&J.

He warned councillors who had jumped ship would eventually regret their decision.

Michelle Ballantyne became the first sitting MSP to join Reform UK in 2021, shortly before that year’s Holyrood election.

No other elected parliamentarian in Scotland had made the switch since, until Mr Simpson.

Former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson has also signed up to Reform.

A Scottish Tory spokesperson said: “We remain focused on holding the SNP and Labour to account.”

Conversation