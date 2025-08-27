Aberdeen-born Tory MSP defects to Reform as oil on agenda

Aberdeen-born Tory MSP Graham Simpson defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK with a pledge to rethink energy policy.

The Central Scotland politician made the switch as he appeared alongside Mr Farage at a press conference near Edinburgh today.

It put the future of oil and gas, renewables, fracking and nuclear – and jobs – on the agenda.

Mr Simpson – first elected in 2016 – is the first MSP elected since the last Holyrood election to join Reform.

As the sole MSP for the party in Reform, he now has to work with others on a manifesto for the Holyrood election in May.

Asked about the future of the crucial energy industry, Mr Simpson – who was born in the city – said he has learned a lot about the sector since his election.

“Oil and gas is a very big issue,” he said, noting the closed Grangemouth refinery is in his parliamentary region.

“We tried to get ministerial visits to Grangemouth and we just couldn’t get it. The sector has been let down by both governments.”

Mr Farage said nuclear should be an option, but the SNP Government are opposed and have an effective block through the planning system.

“It’s a worthy debate about long-term, sustainable, reliable, non-intermittent, zero carbon energy,” Mr Farage said.

Mr Simpson’s decision to join Mr Farage’s party comes after a series of Tory defections in the north-east over the past year.

Five ex-Tories in Aberdeenshire now sit for Reform, while one Aberdeen councillor has made the jump from the Conservatives as well.

‘Ripped up the rulebook’

Tory insiders said Mr Simpson’s defection was a major shock.

“He’d always said he’d never go to Reform,” one party insider said.

“Graham’s just ripped up the rulebook.

“It does pave the way – it makes it easier for others to switch.”

Another Tory source simply described the defection as a “disaster” for the party.

“Someone needs to get a grip on this, quickly,” they told the Press and Journal.

The unexpected defection will heap more pressure on Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

A north-east Reform source claimed the switch was “devastating” for the Conservatives.

Mr Simpson is the third ex-Conservative MSP to leave the party this year.

Jamie Greene joined the Lib Dems in April, while Jeremy Balfour announced he would switch to become an independent last week.

Mr Findlay strongly criticised Reform defectors in the north-east earlier this year when speaking to the P&J.

He warned councillors who had jumped ship would eventually regret their decision.

Michelle Ballantyne became the first sitting MSP to join Reform UK in 2021, shortly before that year’s Holyrood election.

No other elected parliamentarian in Scotland had made the switch since, until Mr Simpson.

Former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson has also signed up to Reform.

A Scottish Tory spokesperson said: “We remain focused on holding the SNP and Labour to account.”