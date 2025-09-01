How do Aberdeenshire Reform campaigners feel about asylum protests and Nigel Farage’s immigration policies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

How do Aberdeenshire Reform campaigners feel about asylum protests and Nigel Farage’s immigration policies?

The P&J spoke to party politicians, candidates and activists locally as protests flare up in Aberdeen and Westhill.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Nigel Farage’s controversial blueprint to drastically cut illegal immigration comes as major protests flare up outside north-east hotels housing asylum seekers.

The Reform UK leader wants mass deportations if he becomes prime minister and would even strike deals with despotic regimes like the Taliban.

Are key figures backing his party in the north-east comfortable with his proposals, and are they at all worried about heated demonstrations gripping the region?

‘Protests should be peaceful’

An anti-migrant demonstration in Aberdeen on August 30 was the latest in a series of rallies in the north-east.

A smoke cannister was thrown in the street outside the city’s former Patio hotel, which is currently used to house asylum seekers.

Anti-migrant protestors outside the Aberdeen Patio Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

One week earlier around 200 anti-immigration demonstrators rallied outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill.

Some were heard chanting “send them home”.

Both demonstrations were met by anti-racism counter-protesters.

Elsewhere in Scotland, one activist was seen holding a banner which read “kill ‘em all” at a rally.

Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Reform’s Conrad Ritchie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Reform campaigners in the north-east admit to being uneasy at some of the extremist rhetoric, even though they believe people are right to be angry.

“I haven’t been involved in any of them, and I won’t be,” said north-east businessman Conrad Ritchie, who stood for Reform in a Fraserburgh by-election last year.

“That’s the Reform policy.

“We are not far-right.

“We don’t want to be associated with nutters.

“I totally understand why people are doing it, but there needs to be a logical approach.”

Former Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson, right, with Reform UK chairman David Bull.

Former Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson, who joined Reform in June, said any calls for violence were unacceptable.

“All protests should be peaceful and respectful,” he told the Press and Journal.

He claimed protests were happening because “the government has failed to get a grip”.

“What you’re seeing is a manifestation of people’s anger,” said the former Conservative.

‘It’s unsustainable’

The immigration debate will not go away ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

At the same time, support for Reform in Scotland has grown and polls suggest the party is likely to return north-east candidates to Holyrood in May.

The party is already represented by Aberdeen-born Graham Simpson who jumped ship from the Tories last week.

Graham Simpson has defected to Reform. Image: PA.

He was unveiled by Nigel Farage during a press conference on August 27.

The party has also benefited from defections at council level in the north-east.

Based on current UK-wide polling, Mr Farage could be the next prime minister – even if that is still years away.

Mr Farage told The Times he would carry out “mass deportations” of illegal migrants.

Asylum seekers would be arrested and detained upon arriving in the UK.

And the Reform leader would even be willing to work closely with authoritarian regimes like the Taliban to ensure his plans can go ahead.

The Taliban even appeared to signal their willingness to work with Mr Farage.

Do the proposals make those backing Reform in the north-east at all concerned?

Not at all, in Mr Thomson’s case.

“It’s unsustainable right now,” he said.

“Everything that’s been done to date by the government has not worked.”

President Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Thomson said US President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on border crossings in the United States serve as the perfect model for Reform.

“We need to have a robust message to people that if you do break the law to come here, then you will be deported,” he said.

But despite momentum being behind him, Mr Farage is divisive.

Six in 10 people in Britain have a negative opinion of him, according to polling agency YouGov.

In another survey, 45% of those who responded said it would be “completely unacceptable” to pay the Taliban in order to return illegal migrants.

Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mearns councillor Laurie Carnie, who defected to Reform last year, admitted she would be “very wary” about dealing with the Taliban.

She believes there would have to be “proper communication” about how any arrangements with the Afghan leaders would work.

But the Aberdeenshire councillor was otherwise fully behind Mr Farage’s immigration policy.

“He’s speaking on behalf of most people,” she said.

“It’s forefront in everybody’s thoughts. It’s the hot topic.”

Conversation