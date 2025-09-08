Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart to quit Holyrood after illness

Long-serving Aberdeen SNP politician Kevin Stewart is leaving the Scottish Parliament at the election in May.

He was off for four weeks recently with an illness and does not feel able to give full commitment to another campaign.

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, the SNP leader, Mr Stewart wrote: “I am so very honoured to and humbled to have been given the opportunity to represent Aberdonians in one way shape of form for nearly 27 years, firstly on the council, then in parliament and also as a minister.”

“It has been quite a journey for someone that never expected to hold any elected office.”

Aberdeen record in council and government

Mr Stewart, 57, said he helped play a part in delivering 10 new schools in Aberdeen, and highlighted his time as housing minister at Holyrood as a positive record.

Mr Swinney said: “He is a great friend and ally and I value enormously his contribution but he must put his health first.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said he had been a friend and mentor to him as a younger campaigner.

“I’m so sad he won’t be returning to Holyrood,” he added.

“But so grateful for everything the has done for me and my family.”

Kevin Stewart’s journey from Aberdeen to Holyrood

Mr Stewart, born and bred in Aberdeen, was a city councillor from 1999 to 2011, serving as depute leader for the last four years.

He was then elected to Holyrood where he won three straight terms.

At parliament he chaired the local government committee.

He was local government and housing minister under Nicola Surgeon after the 2016 election.

Wining in 2021, he increased his share of the vote in what had once been good territory for Labour

Mr Stewart was transport minister for just two months in 2023 when he stood down citing bouts of poor mental health.