Exclusive: Reform UK in row with Aberdeen’s Kippie Lodge after cancelled BBQ

Activists from Reform UK are furious after Aberdeen’s Kippie Lodge cancelled a party barbecue they hoped to hold at the country club today.

Campaigners for Nigel Farage’s party say they had to refund party members when the booking was axed at short notice.

Kippie Lodge bosses maintain the members-only leisure club is “apolitical” and told the Press and Journal they only ever agreed to host Reform in error.

But Reform supporters say Conservatives previously held political events at the £105-a-month Aberdeen club.

‘Really annoying’

Activist Claudia Leith, who stood for Reform in a Mearns by-election last November, said she was clear with Kippie Lodge about the BBQ being a political party gathering.

“We were absolutely up front from the start, knowing the political climate,” she said.

“We’d advertised. We’d had ticket sales.

“It’s really annoying.”

Ms Leith says Kippie Lodge bosses told her one condition of hosting political parties was that no branding could be used at the event.

“The policy was, with any event to do with political parties, there was to be no logos,” she said.

She thought all was going to plan as late as this week, before receiving a call to say the barbecue had been axed.

“We’ve just had to refund our members that bought tickets,” Ms Leith said.

Kippie Lodge is strictly ‘apolitical’

A spokesperson for Kippie Lodge said the country club, at Milltimber, is strictly “apolitical”.

“The booking shouldn’t have taken place,” they said.

On June 7 last year, a Pimms and Politics event for female Tory members took place at the leisure club.

North East Conservative MSP Tess White was among those in attendance, according to an advertisement for the event.

Kippie Lodge claims this was not an overtly political event, saying it functioned more like a constituency surgery or Q&A.

But Ms Leith herself went to the Tory event and disputed this.

“It was a very political event,” she said.

“It was at the height of the election.”

Ms Leith claims two committee members at the Aberdeen country club had asked for the Reform barbecue to be cancelled.

A Kippie Lodge spokesperson said the two individuals were simply raising concerns about any political events taking place, and were not specifically against Reform.

‘Reputational damage’ fears

The spokesperson acknowledged the cancellation controversy has put the club in a difficult position.

“We’re concerned about reputational damage,” they said.

“We’re having discussions about how to approach this.”

Ms Leith herself left a one-star review of the plush venue on Google, saying it was “most disappointing” that the barbecue had been shelved.

Another Reform supporter left a similarly scathing review online, claiming the members-only club “has decided to become woke” due to the cancellation.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson, now a Reform supporter, said it was “disturbing” that the event had been axed.

Addressing one negative review, the venue wrote: “We understand your concerns and appreciate you taking the time to let us know how you feel.

“Our decisions are never made lightly, and we always aim to act in the best interests of our members and the wider community.

“We regret that this situation has caused disappointment and would like to assure you that inclusivity and respect remain core values at Kippie.”