Exclusive: Reform UK in row with Aberdeen’s Kippie Lodge after cancelled BBQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Exclusive: Reform UK in row with Aberdeen’s Kippie Lodge after cancelled BBQ

The members-only club axed a barbecue planned for today after originally agreeing to host campaigners from Nigel Farage’s party.

Reform UK is in a row with Kippie Lodge. Image: Supplied.
Reform UK is in a row with Kippie Lodge. Image: Supplied.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Activists from Reform UK are furious after Aberdeen’s Kippie Lodge cancelled a party barbecue they hoped to hold at the country club today.

Campaigners for Nigel Farage’s party say they had to refund party members when the booking was axed at short notice.

Kippie Lodge bosses maintain the members-only leisure club is “apolitical” and told the Press and Journal they only ever agreed to host Reform in error.

But Reform supporters say Conservatives previously held political events at the £105-a-month Aberdeen club.

‘Really annoying’

Activist Claudia Leith, who stood for Reform in a Mearns by-election last November, said she was clear with Kippie Lodge about the BBQ being a political party gathering.

“We were absolutely up front from the start, knowing the political climate,” she said.

“We’d advertised. We’d had ticket sales.

“It’s really annoying.”

Ms Leith says Kippie Lodge bosses told her one condition of hosting political parties was that no branding could be used at the event.

“The policy was, with any event to do with political parties, there was to be no logos,” she said.

Reform UK supporter Claudia Leith.

She thought all was going to plan as late as this week, before receiving a call to say the barbecue had been axed.

“We’ve just had to refund our members that bought tickets,” Ms Leith said.

Kippie Lodge is strictly ‘apolitical’

A spokesperson for Kippie Lodge said the country club, at Milltimber, is strictly “apolitical”.

“The booking shouldn’t have taken place,” they said.

On June 7 last year, a Pimms and Politics event for female Tory members took place at the leisure club.

North East Conservative MSP Tess White was among those in attendance, according to an advertisement for the event.

Tess White MSP.
Conservative MSP Tess White. Image: DC Thomson.

 

Kippie Lodge claims this was not an overtly political event, saying it functioned more like a constituency surgery or Q&A.

But Ms Leith herself went to the Tory event and disputed this.

“It was a very political event,” she said.

“It was at the height of the election.”

Ms Leith claims two committee members at the Aberdeen country club had asked for the Reform barbecue to be cancelled.

A Kippie Lodge spokesperson said the two individuals were simply raising concerns about any political events taking place, and were not specifically against Reform.

‘Reputational damage’ fears

The spokesperson acknowledged the cancellation controversy has put the club in a difficult position.

“We’re concerned about reputational damage,” they said.

“We’re having discussions about how to approach this.”

Ms Leith herself left a one-star review of the plush venue on Google, saying it was “most disappointing” that the barbecue had been shelved.

Another Reform supporter left a similarly scathing review online, claiming the members-only club “has decided to become woke” due to the cancellation.

Former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson, right, with Reform UK chairman David Bull.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson, now a Reform supporter, said it was “disturbing” that the event had been axed.

Addressing one negative review, the venue wrote: “We understand your concerns and appreciate you taking the time to let us know how you feel.

“Our decisions are never made lightly, and we always aim to act in the best interests of our members and the wider community.

“We regret that this situation has caused disappointment and would like to assure you that inclusivity and respect remain core values at Kippie.”

Conversation