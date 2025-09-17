Old Aberdeen community meeting moved online after protests fear – as leaders blast Home Office secrecy over asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Old Aberdeen community meeting moved online after protests fear – as leaders blast Home Office secrecy over asylum seekers

Concerns had emerged over "numbers, possible protests and possibly the sensitive nature of the issues at hand".

Old Aberdeen asylum accommodation
The Don Street accommodation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

An Old Aberdeen public meeting was moved online at the last minute due to fears talks about asylum housing plans on Don Street could attract protests.

The Old Aberdeen Community Council gathering was poised to take place at the university’s student union building on Tuesday evening.

But just hours before it kicked off, leaders announced it would instead be held solely online due to the topic they were about to discuss.

They added concerns had emerged over “numbers, possible protests and possibly the sensitive nature of the issues at hand”.

Protesters outside a Westhill asylum seeker hotel.

It came after heated anti-migrant demonstrations were staged outside asylum hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill last month – with another one to take place later this week.

Asylum seekers move into student halls ‘complete surprise’ to residents

As soon as the meeting began, with members sat at their kitchen tables, the community council sped through the other local issues that would normally make up the majority of their monthly session.

Chairman David Craik then quickly launched into the main topic for discussion: asylum seekers moving into the student accommodation on Don Street.

He explained there had been some talks about asylum seekers being housed there back in December last year. However, this plan was eventually dropped.

Old Aberdeen asylum accommodation
Security guards have been seen patrolling the Old Aberdeen premises. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But a few weeks ago, it emerged the scheme was back on the table.

“It came as a complete surprise,” Mr Craik said.

“I think the first time we knew about it was probably on the news or in the papers.”

Do residents have a say on asylum plans for nearby student halls?

A leaked email revealed by The Press and Journal at the weekend confirmed that 166 people are to be moved into the complex this month.

A number of asylum seekers have already been relocated from the Aberdeen and Westhill hotels they had been staying at for years into student halls in Rosemount.

The email sent to the council also revealed this has been in the works since August 13.

However, Mr Craik is now lashing out about residents being “kept in the dark” throughout the whole process.

Deliveries arriving at Farmers Hall in Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And he worries there has been little information from the Home Office’s asylum accommodation provider, Mears Group, on how this would impact those living there.

Mr Craik said: “What we need to do is get a full understanding of what is intended, what options are available to local community, and are residents’ concerns going to be met.

“This isn’t a platform of anti-anything, this is simply a platform to to understand what’s going on and to protect our local community.”

‘The position we are in is absolutely disgraceful’

Firing one question after another at the three councillors in attendance, the community council accused the Home Office of “hiding behind a third party”.

Their queries revolved mainly around when the asylum seekers will be moving in and whether there would be any consultation with residents prior.

There also appeared to be confusion whether these conversations should be had with the Home Office or their contractor, Mears Group.

Old Aberdeen asylum accommodation
The Don Street accommodation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Community council leaders had reached out to the Gloucester-based home provider in hope that a representative would come to the meeting and clear the air.

However, their invitation was refused – with vague reassurances that “something could be arranged in the next couple of days”.

Mr Craik added: “It’s absolutely disgraceful the position that we’re in, second guessing what may or may not happen, and not having any input from the Home Office or Mears.”

Mears Group has been approached for a comment.

Council pushing for urgent meeting with Home Office over asylum plans

The local authority has called for an urgent meeting with the Home Office to raise residents’ concerns and get some answers.

This includes finding out why the student halls in Don Street and Rosemount were selected for the scheme in the first place.

A Home Office spokesman said they are looking at “a range of cheaper sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites” as they aim to close all asylum hotels.

He added: “We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery and more detail will be set out in due course.”

Read more:

Conversation