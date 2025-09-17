Old Aberdeen community meeting moved online after protests fear – as leaders blast Home Office secrecy over asylum seekers

An Old Aberdeen public meeting was moved online at the last minute due to fears talks about asylum housing plans on Don Street could attract protests.

The Old Aberdeen Community Council gathering was poised to take place at the university’s student union building on Tuesday evening.

But just hours before it kicked off, leaders announced it would instead be held solely online due to the topic they were about to discuss.

They added concerns had emerged over “numbers, possible protests and possibly the sensitive nature of the issues at hand”.

It came after heated anti-migrant demonstrations were staged outside asylum hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill last month – with another one to take place later this week.

Asylum seekers move into student halls ‘complete surprise’ to residents

As soon as the meeting began, with members sat at their kitchen tables, the community council sped through the other local issues that would normally make up the majority of their monthly session.

Chairman David Craik then quickly launched into the main topic for discussion: asylum seekers moving into the student accommodation on Don Street.

He explained there had been some talks about asylum seekers being housed there back in December last year. However, this plan was eventually dropped.

But a few weeks ago, it emerged the scheme was back on the table.

“It came as a complete surprise,” Mr Craik said.

“I think the first time we knew about it was probably on the news or in the papers.”

Do residents have a say on asylum plans for nearby student halls?

A leaked email revealed by The Press and Journal at the weekend confirmed that 166 people are to be moved into the complex this month.

A number of asylum seekers have already been relocated from the Aberdeen and Westhill hotels they had been staying at for years into student halls in Rosemount.

The email sent to the council also revealed this has been in the works since August 13.

However, Mr Craik is now lashing out about residents being “kept in the dark” throughout the whole process.

And he worries there has been little information from the Home Office’s asylum accommodation provider, Mears Group, on how this would impact those living there.

Mr Craik said: “What we need to do is get a full understanding of what is intended, what options are available to local community, and are residents’ concerns going to be met.

“This isn’t a platform of anti-anything, this is simply a platform to to understand what’s going on and to protect our local community.”

‘The position we are in is absolutely disgraceful’

Firing one question after another at the three councillors in attendance, the community council accused the Home Office of “hiding behind a third party”.

Their queries revolved mainly around when the asylum seekers will be moving in and whether there would be any consultation with residents prior.

There also appeared to be confusion whether these conversations should be had with the Home Office or their contractor, Mears Group.

Community council leaders had reached out to the Gloucester-based home provider in hope that a representative would come to the meeting and clear the air.

However, their invitation was refused – with vague reassurances that “something could be arranged in the next couple of days”.

Mr Craik added: “It’s absolutely disgraceful the position that we’re in, second guessing what may or may not happen, and not having any input from the Home Office or Mears.”

Mears Group has been approached for a comment.

Council pushing for urgent meeting with Home Office over asylum plans

The local authority has called for an urgent meeting with the Home Office to raise residents’ concerns and get some answers.

This includes finding out why the student halls in Don Street and Rosemount were selected for the scheme in the first place.

A Home Office spokesman said they are looking at “a range of cheaper sites like disused accommodation, industrial and ex-military sites” as they aim to close all asylum hotels.

He added: “We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across-government so that we can accelerate delivery and more detail will be set out in due course.”

