Cairngorm mountain bosses admit funicular has rarely made money – can that change?

The Cairngorm mountain railway has rarely made a profit in its 24 years of operation, according to a warning to parliament about future finances of the attraction.

Stuart Black, chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said the troubled funicular only made money during a narrow window more than a decade ago.

He described the financial background after a difficult period for the resort, near Aviemore, including long periods when the train was out of action with defects.

MSPs are now carrying out a mini-inquiry into the funning of the funicular, the highest altitude railway in the UK.

“What I do want to emphasise is the importance of the resort and the funicular in generating wider economic benefits,” Mr Black told Holyrood’s public audit committee.

“There were periods in the early to mid-2010s, I think around that period, when there was some profit made,” he added.

“It was relatively modest.”

Can the resort diversify from snow sports?

Mr Black was unable to estimate how much cash the funicular has cost the public purse since opening.

“It has been problematic,” he said.

“I think it’s been far too dependent on winter sports.”

Mr Black said the resort will need to diversify in future as the effects of climate change take hold.

Sandra Dunbar, director of corporate services at the regional development agency, said returns started improving when the organisation took over management of the resort in 2008.

“We’re more comfortable there will be a sustainable business model,” she said.

The committee heard the funicular and mountain resort is roughly breaking even at the moment.

It’s estimated around 70,000 passengers have used the 2km-long railway this year.

Long-running problems

The funicular briefly reopened in 2023 after a long closure.

It was then shut again seven months later, before returning to service in February this year.

The original round of repairs ran over-budget at £25 million.

Contractor Balfour Beatty is covering nearly all the costs of additional work.

HIE has contributed just £70,000.

“It’s been beset by problems almost from the word go, and it’s clear it’s still struggling to make money,” Reform MSP Mr Simpson, who raised concerns at the committee, told the P&J.

“It’s going to have to diversify.”

Resort managers talked about the funicular’s benefits to the wider local economy.

But Gordon Bulloch, a campaigner who has been critical of HIE, questioned this.

He asked: “Where is the evidence?

“There is none that I have seen.

“Instead, throughout the period that the funicular was closed, there seemed to be full employment in the Aviemore area.”

MSPs on the public audit committee plan to visit Cairngorm Mountain as part of their inquiry.

Last year, a top engineer who oversaw the Skye Bridge project warned the funicular is “inherently flawed” and claimed repairs would not last.