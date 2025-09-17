Cairngorm mountain bosses admit funicular has rarely made money – can that change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm mountain bosses admit funicular has rarely made money – can that change?

Managers at the resort near Aviemore want to diversity from winter sports, and admit it has been "problematic".

By Justin Bowie
The Cairngorm funicular has rarely made a profit.
The Cairngorm mountain railway has rarely made a profit in its 24 years of operation, according to a warning to parliament about future finances of the attraction.

Stuart Black, chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said the troubled funicular only made money during a narrow window more than a decade ago.

He described the financial background after a difficult period for the resort, near Aviemore, including long periods when the train was out of action with defects.

MSPs are now carrying out a mini-inquiry into the funning of the funicular, the highest altitude railway in the UK.

“What I do want to emphasise is the importance of the resort and the funicular in generating wider economic benefits,” Mr Black told Holyrood’s public audit committee.

“There were periods in the early to mid-2010s, I think around that period, when there was some profit made,” he added.

“It was relatively modest.”

Can the resort diversify from snow sports?

Mr Black was unable to estimate how much cash the funicular has cost the public purse since opening.

“It has been problematic,” he said.

“I think it’s been far too dependent on winter sports.”

Snowboarders at Cairngorm Mountain, where there’s enough snow. Image: Peter Jolly

Mr Black said the resort will need to diversify in future as the effects of climate change take hold.

Sandra Dunbar, director of corporate services at the regional development agency, said returns started improving when the organisation took over management of the resort in 2008.

“We’re more comfortable there will be a sustainable business model,” she said.

The committee heard the funicular and mountain resort is roughly breaking even at the moment.

It’s estimated around 70,000 passengers have used the 2km-long railway this year.

Long-running problems

The funicular briefly reopened in 2023 after a long closure.

It was then shut again seven months later, before returning to service in February this year.

The original round of repairs ran over-budget at £25 million.

Contractor Balfour Beatty is covering nearly all the costs of additional work.

HIE has contributed just £70,000.

The Cairngorm funicular was closed 2018 for some time. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

“It’s been beset by problems almost from the word go, and it’s clear it’s still struggling to make money,” Reform MSP Mr Simpson, who raised concerns at the committee, told the P&J.

“It’s going to have to diversify.”

Resort managers talked about the funicular’s benefits to the wider local economy.

But Gordon Bulloch, a campaigner who has been critical of HIE, questioned this.

Campaigner Gordon Bulloch.

He asked: “Where is the evidence?

“There is none that I have seen.

“Instead, throughout the period that the funicular was closed, there seemed to be full employment in the Aviemore area.”

MSPs on the public audit committee plan to visit Cairngorm Mountain as part of their inquiry.

Last year, a top engineer who oversaw the Skye Bridge project warned the funicular is “inherently flawed” and claimed repairs would not last.

