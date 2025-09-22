Exclusive: Council vows to make Home Office pay tax at Aberdeen student halls being used for asylum seekers – but how much would they get?

City chiefs vow to “make the Home Office pay what they’re due” as they move Aberdeen asylum seekers from expensive hotels into “cheaper” student flats.

The UK Government has been moving people from hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill into former student halls in Old Aberdeen and Rosemount.

It’s part of a major nationwide push to end the use of these hotels, recently slammed by a local Imam for contributing to poor mental health among occupants.

But Aberdeen City Council, having failed to stop the move, is now plotting ways to turn this to its advantage.

And its finance chief reckons this relocation plan could bring in much-needed funds in tax each year for the cash-strapped local authority.

In our exclusive report, we reveal:

What the change of the buildings’ use could mean in terms of council tax

How much is being charged in business rates at the city hotels currently in use

And why Aberdeen University isn’t putting up a fight to stop the Don Street premises being taken over

Can the council still win fight over student halls turned asylum homes?

Council planning experts recently ruled that using the two buildings for asylum accommodation instead of student halls doesn’t breach any laws.

It came after weeks of mounting tension between the local authority and the Home Office as city chiefs claimed the government is flouting the rules to their own gain.

The argument was based on the years-old title deeds for the Don Street and Farmers Hall sites that state the premises can only be used as student flats.

Technically, council leaders can still take their fight with the Home Office to the Land Tribunal to try tip the scales in their favour.

But given planning officers’ advice on the matter, it’s unlikely this would bear any fruit.

But doesn’t Aberdeen University need these student halls?

There have been suggestions that Aberdeen University could still hold some power over the Don Street properties too, given that the student halls were created for them.

However, university officials have now waived off any claim over the flats while stressing they “sold them several decades ago and retain no ownership of them”.

A spokeswoman for the university added: “It is unlikely that the burden could be enforced to retain the properties for student accommodation.

“At the time they were sold, there was a need to preserve access to student accommodation, but today there is enough student housing to meet demand.”

So the way things are going so far, the two complexes will soon officially be stripped of their student accommodation status and used as asylum homes instead.

And this is where everything becomes a lot more complicated.

Does the government pay any taxes on asylum homes?

As a general rule, purpose-built student accommodations are exempt from council tax as long as they are occupied by those attending university full time.

And since this is no longer the case for Don Street House and Farmers Hall Lodge, both would be liable for council tax or business rates.

Which one would apply in this scenario depends on how the buildings are categorised following the change of use – with Home Office provider, Mears Group, footing the bill.

To put it simply, if the sites are declared as asylum hostels of sorts – they will have to pay business rates; and if they are classified as homes, they’ll be charged council tax.

Either way, Aberdeen City Council will make money on the back of the asylum scheme – with all profits going into the public purse to be spent on local services.

These could range from fixing up roads to carrying out upgrades to schools.

The only question is just how much the local authority could earn from the move.

Council finance chief: ‘Home Office will pay full amount they’re due’

As far as the council’s finance convener is concerned, the former student halls in Old Aberdeen and Rosemount are no longer exempt from council tax.

Alex McLellan explains that with the change of use, the two properties are now charged just as any other home in the city – even if they are to house asylum seekers.

The details of “how this unique situation works” are still to be clarified with Mears Group and there is a chance the Home Office provider could find a loophole, he adds.

However, as things stand, each flat will have a council tax bill attached to it.

Mr McLellan adds: “I think it’s important that we have clarity around the associated liabilities for Mears Group.

“I understand both Farmers Hall and Don Street Halls are on the council tax valuation roll, and therefore they are liable for council tax.”

So how much could they earn in council tax from asylum homes?

It’s difficult to say how much exactly city chiefs could earn in council tax from the properties as there is no information on how many flats there are in each complex.

But if we crunch the numbers, we can still get a rough idea of the potential income.

Farmers Hall, which is already occupied, has capacity for 130 people.

Meanwhile, Don Street has 166 available rooms, with asylum seekers expected to move there from hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill in the coming weeks.

Taking into account that there is a mix of smaller four-bed flats and bigger ones that could fit nine people, it’s safe to assume there are between 20 to 35 flats in each.

And with all of them currently within Band D, the local authority could scoop up to about £57,200 from council tax on each property every year the sites are occupied.

This would add up to more than £114,500 combined.

What if Home Office provider needs to pay business rates?

In some ways, the council will benefit if Mears Group ends up having to pay business rates instead of council tax too.

This has been the case with the Aberdeen hotels being used as asylum housing so far.

However, the non-domestic rates of these did not represent additional income as the authority was receiving money from the sites even when they were empty.

A spokesman for the Home Office has previously said they are targeting locations such as the ones on Don Street and in Rosemount because they are “cheaper options”.

But unless they find a loophole in the law to avoid this, they might end up paying more by using student accommodation.

The Scottish Government’s non-domestic rates calculator shows that the Sure Hotel on Lang Stracht that used to house asylum seekers costs £52,900 in business rates.

Meanwhile, the former Patio hotel at Aberdeen Beach costs much more – at £227,200 per year being fed back into the public purse.

As the student halls are not registered as a commercial property at the moment, there is no pricetag on them.

But buildings of this size are often in the £60,000+ range.

Mr McLellan is determined that the student halls move should still come at a price.

He said: “The Home Office said that they’re moving people here because it’s cheaper, and we need to make sure that we’re charging them the full amount they are due.”

Mears Group has been approached for a comment.

