Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross claims he was ‘physically assaulted’ by SNP minister in Scottish Parliament

Tory MSP Douglas Ross alleges he was “physically assaulted” and “verbally abused” by an SNP government minister when leaving the Holyrood chamber.

The former Conservative leader, who lives in Moray, made the astonishing allegation against Jamie Hepburn at the end of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Mr Ross, an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, asked SNP leader John Swinney to comment on the alleged altercation.

“As I left the chamber yesterday I was physically assaulted and verbally abused by your minister for parliamentary business, Jamie Hepburn,” he said directly to Mr Swinney.

The Conservative MSP has raised the matter with parliamentary officials, and said he will talk to police.

Angry exchanges in seagull row

It’s understood the alleged altercation was seen by parliament security and government officials.

Earlier, when MSPs were preparing to vote on landmark laws for victims’ rights, Mr Ross interrupted proceedings to demand Mr Hepburn takes on his concerns about wider access to a “summit” on nuisance seagulls he says are menacing coastal communities.

It’s understood the parliamentary row about birds then escalated.

In a statement after the claim was raised, Mr Ross said: “The minister grabbed me on the shoulder and held on to me all the way out of the chamber. At the same time he was continually swearing at me and getting more and more aggressive. He just wouldn’t give up.

“He lost his temper in a big way and there is no way that behaviour can be tolerated in any workplace.

“Jamie Hepburn has a duty to listen to members and respond to them – that is his role as Parliamentary Business Manager. However, it seems that if he disagrees with you he resorts to violent, threatening and intimidating behaviour.

“Given the seriousness of the incident and having alerted Parliamentary officials yesterday afternoon, I felt it was right to also raise it with the first minister.”

Mr Ross said he was now worried about being in the debating chamber with the minister.

“I can’t be in the chamber with him,” he said.

“I would worry about his reaction if his reaction to me asking for one statement was to grab me and to swear at me in my face in an aggressive manner.”

Approached outside the debating chamber, Mr Swinney said it was the first he had heard of the claims and would look into it.

Mr Hepburn later told journalists he’s sorry.

“Yeah, I put my hand on his shoulder and probably used a few choice words I shouldn’t have. That’s it.”

He said he finds it “hard to believe” Mr Ross would be afraid to be in parliament with him.

“I should have kept my cool,” he added.

Serious allegation

Holyrood’s presiding officer Alison Johnstone said Mr Ross had made a “serious allegation”.

She added: “It is important it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“I expect all members to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously.

“Where anyone considers that the conduct of a member hasn’t met the terms of the code, a complaint can be made.”

She said any investigation would be for the ethical standards commissioner.

Mr Hepburn, who was not in the chamber to hear the claim, is the Scottish Government minister for parliamentary business.

Ms Johnstone added that complaints about a minister’s conduct would come under the remit of SNP leader Mr Swinney.