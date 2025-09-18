Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross claims he was ‘physically assaulted’ by SNP minister in Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross claims he was ‘physically assaulted’ by SNP minister in Scottish Parliament

The former Scottish Tory leader made the shock allegation in the Holyrood debating chamber.

By Justin Bowie & Andy Philip
Douglas Ross made claims about a government minister. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Tory MSP Douglas Ross alleges he was “physically assaulted” and “verbally abused” by an SNP government minister when leaving the Holyrood chamber.

The former Conservative leader, who lives in Moray, made the astonishing allegation against Jamie Hepburn at the end of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Mr Ross, an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region, asked SNP leader John Swinney to comment on the alleged altercation.

“As I left the chamber yesterday I was physically assaulted and verbally abused by your minister for parliamentary business, Jamie Hepburn,” he said directly to Mr Swinney.

The Conservative MSP has raised the matter with parliamentary officials, and said he will talk to police.

Angry exchanges in seagull row

It’s understood the alleged altercation was seen by parliament security and government officials.

Earlier, when MSPs were preparing to vote on landmark laws for victims’ rights, Mr Ross interrupted proceedings to demand Mr Hepburn takes on his concerns about wider access to a “summit” on nuisance seagulls he says are menacing coastal communities.

Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA.

It’s understood the parliamentary row about birds then escalated.

In a statement after the claim was raised, Mr Ross said: “The minister grabbed me on the shoulder and held on to me all the way out of the chamber. At the same time he was continually swearing at me and getting more and more aggressive.  He just wouldn’t give up.

“He lost his temper in a big way and there is no way that behaviour can be tolerated in any workplace.

“Jamie Hepburn has a duty to listen to members and respond to them – that is his role as Parliamentary Business Manager. However, it seems that if he disagrees with you he resorts to violent, threatening and intimidating behaviour.

“Given the seriousness of the incident and having alerted Parliamentary officials yesterday afternoon, I felt it was right to also raise it with the first minister.”

Jamie Hepburn is an SNP MSP in the Scottish Government. Image: Jason Hedges.

Mr Ross said he was now worried about being in the debating chamber with the minister.

“I can’t be in the chamber with him,” he said.

“I would worry about his reaction if his reaction to me asking for one statement was to grab me and to swear at me in my face in an aggressive manner.”

Approached outside the debating chamber, Mr Swinney said it was the first he had heard of the claims and would look into it.

Mr Hepburn later told journalists he’s sorry.

“Yeah, I put my hand on his shoulder and probably used a few choice words I shouldn’t have. That’s it.”

He said he finds it “hard to believe” Mr Ross would be afraid to be in parliament with him.

“I should have kept my cool,” he added.

Serious allegation

Holyrood’s presiding officer Alison Johnstone said Mr Ross had made a “serious allegation”.

She added: “It is important it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.

“I expect all members to take their responsibilities under the code of conduct seriously.

“Where anyone considers that the conduct of a member hasn’t met the terms of the code, a complaint can be made.”

She said any investigation would be for the ethical standards commissioner.

Mr Hepburn, who was not in the chamber to hear the claim, is the Scottish Government minister for parliamentary business.

Ms Johnstone added that complaints about a minister’s conduct would come under the remit of SNP leader Mr Swinney.

