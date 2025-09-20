Jenny Laing: ‘I’m returning to politics after seeing state of NHS when my dying husband was in hospital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jenny Laing: ‘I’m returning to politics after seeing state of NHS when my dying husband was in hospital’

The Labour member will stand for the party in the Aberdeen Central ward at the upcoming Holyrood elections.

Jenny Laing on Broad Street, outside Marischal College.
Jenny Laing will return to politics at next year's Holyrood elections - three years after she stepped down as leader of the local authority. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Former Aberdeen council leader Jenny Laing says she is returning to politics after seeing the state of the NHS first-hand while her late husband was being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Labour stalwart is announcing her political comeback more than three years after quitting the local authority.

She stepped down at the 2022 elections, with her departure coming amidst a major row over the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

This wasn’t, however, the main reason she decided to call it a day after more than 15 years on the front line.

Jenny Laing standing in her office back in 2019, wearing a blue suit jacket and patterned skirt.
Former Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing photographed in her office at Aberdeen Town House back in 2019. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

At the time, her husband Mike was in the midst of long battle with a terminal illness.

But she says the turmoil her family went through during his treatment has fuelled her desire to re-enter public life “and make a change”.

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, she revealed why she has now decided to contest the Aberdeen Central seat at next year’s Holyrood elections.

It comes after the SNP’s Kevin Stewart announced he wouldn’t be standing to contest the seat he has held for some time.

Jack Middleton, one of First Minister John Swinney’s closest advisers, is currently vying for the SNP nomination.

Why did Jenny Laing quit the council?

The Labour politician had been a councillor for several years, including a stint at the helm of the local authority.

She was in charge of the council when the ambitious city centre masterplan was dreamed up and was one of the main supporters of Union Street pedestrianisation.

But when her husband fell ill, she thought it was time to put her family first.

Jenny Laing, in a pink coat, holding a spade and the first turf cut ahead of the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens. Councillors Douglas Lumsden and Marie Boulton stand with her. His Majesty's Theatre is visible in the background.
Picture of then council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden with culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton, when the first turf was cut at Union Terrace Gardens before the major revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She told us: “My husband was diagnosed with a terminal illness and I felt at the time that I had to put my full focus onto him to give him as much support as I could.

“Unfortunately for us, his treatment wasn’t successful and he died in February 2024, which was obviously very hard for us as a family.

“In that time, I’ve sort of re-evaluated what I want out of life and where I can best utilise the talents, the drive and determination that I’ve got.

“And that’s the reason I’ve decided to throw my hat back into the political arena, because I feel I’ve still got things I can give.”

What made Jenny Laing decide to make her return?

The last three years haven’t been easy for Mrs Laing.

But she is now hoping to use her personal experiences to lead a positive change in the region and help fix the “terrible state” of NHS Grampian.

A recent survey by The Press and Journal found out dozens of people are often not getting the help they need as the health board struggles to stay afloat.

A row of ambulances at ARI.
There have been major concerns about ambulances queuing up outside ARI’s emergency department for some time now. Image: DC Thomson.

People told us of long waits at A&E departments, with one respondent saying they were only seen after “collapsing” in the waiting room.

Many revealed they had been left suffering from “horrendous pain” for years before they managed to get seen by a professional.

And a staggering number of NHS workers also told us the service has declined since they started – with one telling us they were “ashamed” of their employer.

‘He was a big loss…We met when I was a teenager’

And Mrs Laing has seen all of this first-hand.

“I’d been with my husband for over 40 years,” she said.

“We met when I was a teenager, so he’d practically been part of my whole adult life.

“He was a big loss.

“And as I supported him through his illness, I saw firsthand the crisis we’ve got within our NHS.”

Jenny Laing sits outside Marischal College in Aberdeen city centre.
Mrs Laing says she’s seen “firsthand” the crisis within the NHS. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She added: “We’ve got one in six people stuck on NHS waiting lists, more than 100,000 people waiting over a year for treatment, and corridor care has been normalised.

“And I saw that for myself, because my husband had a number of stays in hospital.

“That was an impetus to come back into the political arena, because I think the public has been let down severely.

“We now need to take bold steps.”

What next for Jenny Laing?

Mrs Laing is vowing to put health at the forefront of her campaign as she begins the fight for a spot in the Scottish Parliament.

But for now, she is looking forward to getting back out and about, knocking on doors and speaking to constituents about what the future of her hometown holds.

Jenny Laing
Image: Ethan Williams

“I’ve been born and brought up in Aberdeen and I have a great love of the city,” she added.

“And I believe we can make a real difference to people’s lives, that we can make positive changes that will help people to prosper no matter their background or circumstances.

“We need to make sure we are modernising the services and that they’re based in communities so people can get the help they need.

“I think we need to value staff as well as the patients, because both are being let down.”

