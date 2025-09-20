Jenny Laing: ‘I’m returning to politics after seeing state of NHS when my dying husband was in hospital’

Former Aberdeen council leader Jenny Laing says she is returning to politics after seeing the state of the NHS first-hand while her late husband was being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Labour stalwart is announcing her political comeback more than three years after quitting the local authority.

She stepped down at the 2022 elections, with her departure coming amidst a major row over the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

This wasn’t, however, the main reason she decided to call it a day after more than 15 years on the front line.

At the time, her husband Mike was in the midst of long battle with a terminal illness.

But she says the turmoil her family went through during his treatment has fuelled her desire to re-enter public life “and make a change”.

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, she revealed why she has now decided to contest the Aberdeen Central seat at next year’s Holyrood elections.

It comes after the SNP’s Kevin Stewart announced he wouldn’t be standing to contest the seat he has held for some time.

Jack Middleton, one of First Minister John Swinney’s closest advisers, is currently vying for the SNP nomination.

Why did Jenny Laing quit the council?

The Labour politician had been a councillor for several years, including a stint at the helm of the local authority.

She was in charge of the council when the ambitious city centre masterplan was dreamed up and was one of the main supporters of Union Street pedestrianisation.

But when her husband fell ill, she thought it was time to put her family first.

She told us: “My husband was diagnosed with a terminal illness and I felt at the time that I had to put my full focus onto him to give him as much support as I could.

“Unfortunately for us, his treatment wasn’t successful and he died in February 2024, which was obviously very hard for us as a family.

“In that time, I’ve sort of re-evaluated what I want out of life and where I can best utilise the talents, the drive and determination that I’ve got.

“And that’s the reason I’ve decided to throw my hat back into the political arena, because I feel I’ve still got things I can give.”

What made Jenny Laing decide to make her return?

The last three years haven’t been easy for Mrs Laing.

But she is now hoping to use her personal experiences to lead a positive change in the region and help fix the “terrible state” of NHS Grampian.

A recent survey by The Press and Journal found out dozens of people are often not getting the help they need as the health board struggles to stay afloat.

People told us of long waits at A&E departments, with one respondent saying they were only seen after “collapsing” in the waiting room.

Many revealed they had been left suffering from “horrendous pain” for years before they managed to get seen by a professional.

And a staggering number of NHS workers also told us the service has declined since they started – with one telling us they were “ashamed” of their employer.

‘He was a big loss…We met when I was a teenager’

And Mrs Laing has seen all of this first-hand.

“I’d been with my husband for over 40 years,” she said.

“We met when I was a teenager, so he’d practically been part of my whole adult life.

“He was a big loss.

“And as I supported him through his illness, I saw firsthand the crisis we’ve got within our NHS.”

She added: “We’ve got one in six people stuck on NHS waiting lists, more than 100,000 people waiting over a year for treatment, and corridor care has been normalised.

“And I saw that for myself, because my husband had a number of stays in hospital.

“That was an impetus to come back into the political arena, because I think the public has been let down severely.

“We now need to take bold steps.”

What next for Jenny Laing?

Mrs Laing is vowing to put health at the forefront of her campaign as she begins the fight for a spot in the Scottish Parliament.

But for now, she is looking forward to getting back out and about, knocking on doors and speaking to constituents about what the future of her hometown holds.

“I’ve been born and brought up in Aberdeen and I have a great love of the city,” she added.

“And I believe we can make a real difference to people’s lives, that we can make positive changes that will help people to prosper no matter their background or circumstances.

“We need to make sure we are modernising the services and that they’re based in communities so people can get the help they need.

“I think we need to value staff as well as the patients, because both are being let down.”

