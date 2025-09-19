Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross demands John Swinney launches assault row investigation

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross says John Swinney must launch a Scottish Government probe over claims he was “assaulted” by an SNP minister.

The former Scottish Conservative leader alleges nationalist MSP Jamie Hepburn “physically assaulted” and “verbally abused” him in the Holyrood chamber on Wednesday.

Mr Ross, based in Moray, made the astonishing accusation after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

In his letter, Mr Ross said: “Mr Hepburn engaged in behaviour towards me which included physically grabbing me, raising his voice and using foul and abusive language and there are witnesses to this incident.

“Mr Hepburn has now given an interview where he has not denied key aspects of my account and has indeed corroborated crucial facts.

“I believe his conduct is wholly inconsistent with the standards of behaviour required under the Scottish ministerial code.”

‘Bullying behaviour’

He added: “Aggressively grabbing a fellow MSP, raising one’s voice in anger, and using foul and abusive language falls well below the standards set out in these provisions.

“This amounts to bullying behaviour.”

Mr Hepburn, the parliamentary business minister, admitted to using “choice words” and said: “I put my hand on his shoulder.

“I should have kept my cool.”

It’s understood the altercation took place after Mr Ross interrupted proceedings on Wednesday when parliament was preparing to vote on landmark laws for victims’ rights.

The Tory MSP raised concerns about wider access to a “summit” on nuisance seagulls taking place in Inverness next Tuesday.

Holyrood’s presiding officer Alison Johnstone said Mr Ross had made a “serious allegation”.

She added: “It is important it is dealt with through the appropriate processes.”

Mr Swinney said he was unaware of the incident before Mr Ross raised it and told journalists he would look into it.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.