War on seagulls reaches Inverness for ‘crisis summit’ – what happens next?

Who would have thought seagulls could prove so controversial?

Concerns over attacks by the birds across the Highlands have sparked a crisis meeting being held in Inverness today.

What can we expect from the much-anticipated, but private, seagull “summit”, why has this become such a big row and what can be done to fix the problem?

How did gulls become such a focus?

Stories of swooping seagulls causing havoc in coastal communities are hardly new.

But frustration transformed into something much bigger due to stricter rules for culling nests, and a perceived boom in numbers.

NatureScot, the wildlife agency responsible, stopped regularly handing out licenses to remove gull eggs before chicks are born.

Managers say this is necessary due to a “serious decline” in the population across Scotland.

But that’s of little comfort to residents in urban areas such as Inverness and surrounding coastal communities where some believe the numbers are soaring.

In July, the Press and Journal revealed that a Banff plumber had to take months off work and missed his daughter’s wedding party after a gull attack.

Inverness Bid, an organisation representing local businesses, says some local residents have had to visit A&E due to direct strikes from birds.

How did it become so controversial?

Emotions were already running high over this row.

And it moved to a whole new level last week in the corridors of the Scottish Parliament.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross alleged he was “physically assaulted” by SNP parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn when leaving the Holyrood chamber after an animated exchange on seagulls.

Jamie Hepburn, right, quit as parliamentary business minister. Image: PA.Mr Hepburn quit on Friday, apparently the first political casualty of the war on seagulls.

In the north, local politicians seem keen to keep the debate simmering.

Mr Ross, along with Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, are furious at being excluded from the seagull “summit”.

They say a decision not to invite the public and press to the event at Great Glen House – which is NatureScot’s headquarters – means it will be nothing more than a talking shop.

Jim Fairlie, the SNP government’s agriculture minister, will spearhead the Inverness event.

Grandstanding to make point on gulls

He defended the decision to snub MSPs, arguing they would turn it into a “political point scoring exercise”.

He told the P&J: “It has become one of these things that they grandstand on, and I’m not having that.”

“This is a serious problem.

“I want solutions, I don’t want it to be a political point scoring exercise.”

Mr Ewing is not happy with the explanation.

“It’s not a summit at all,” he told us.

“It’s an internal meeting. The event is a non-event.”

Mr Ewing believes a full Q&A with open access to the public should have been held in Eden Court.

And he does not agree that humans and gulls can co-exist without changes.

Seagulls – the ‘young thugs’ of the skies?

“You don’t put up with young thugs that smash you in the head and knock you over,” he says.

“I’m suggesting we use humane control.”

The meeting in Inverness will be attended by local business representatives, waste management groups, scientists, pest controllers, council officials, and NatureScot – among others.

Mr Fairlie announced £100,000 in investment to tackle the problem ahead of the meeting.

“We know that effective gull management often requires a range of solutions, particularly around litter management,” he said.

Mr Ross branded the funding total “pitiful”.

“This farcical summit will achieve nothing for communities in Moray, the Highlands, and across Scotland,” he said.