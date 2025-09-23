War on seagulls reaches Inverness for ‘crisis summit’ – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

War on seagulls reaches Inverness for ‘crisis summit’ – what happens next?

The long-running row over controlling birds in communities already cost an SNP government minister his job, and local politicians Douglas Ross and Fergus Ewing are not happy.

A picture of a gull perched on a sign for Inverness.
A seagull "summit" is being held in Inverness, without public access.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Who would have thought seagulls could prove so controversial?

Concerns over attacks by the birds across the Highlands have sparked a crisis meeting being held in Inverness today.

What can we expect from the much-anticipated, but private, seagull “summit”, why has this become such a big row and what can be done to fix the problem?

How did gulls become such a focus?

Stories of swooping seagulls causing havoc in coastal communities are hardly new.

But frustration transformed into something much bigger due to stricter rules for culling nests, and a perceived boom in numbers.

NatureScot, the wildlife agency responsible, stopped regularly handing out licenses to remove gull eggs before chicks are born.

Why is Inverness being gripped by a gulls crisis?

Managers say this is necessary due to a “serious decline” in the population across Scotland.

But that’s of little comfort to residents in urban areas such as Inverness and surrounding coastal communities where some believe the numbers are soaring.

In July, the Press and Journal revealed that a Banff plumber had to take months off work and missed his daughter’s wedding party after a gull attack.

Inverness Bid, an organisation representing local businesses, says some local residents have had to visit A&E due to direct strikes from birds.

How did it become so controversial?

Emotions were already running high over this row.

And it moved to a whole new level last week in the corridors of the Scottish Parliament.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross alleged he was “physically assaulted” by SNP parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn when leaving the Holyrood chamber after an animated exchange on seagulls.

Douglas Ross claimed he was assaulted. Image: PA.

Jamie Hepburn, right, quit as parliamentary business minister. Image: PA.Mr Hepburn quit on Friday, apparently the first political casualty of the war on seagulls.

In the north, local politicians seem keen to keep the debate simmering.

Mr Ross, along with Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing, are furious at being excluded from the seagull “summit”.

They say a decision not to invite the public and press to the event at Great Glen House – which is NatureScot’s headquarters –  means it will be nothing more than a talking shop.

Jim Fairlie, the SNP government’s agriculture minister, will spearhead the Inverness event.

Jim Fairlie (SNP) wins Perthshire South and Kinross-shire.
SNP agriculture minister Jim Fairlie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Grandstanding to make point on gulls

He defended the decision to snub MSPs, arguing they would turn it into a “political point scoring exercise”.

He told the P&J: “It has become one of these things that they grandstand on, and I’m not having that.”

“This is a serious problem.

“I want solutions, I don’t want it to be a political point scoring exercise.”

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: PA.

Mr Ewing is not happy with the explanation.

“It’s not a summit at all,” he told us.

“It’s an internal meeting. The event is a non-event.”

Mr Ewing believes a full Q&A with open access to the public should have been held in Eden Court.

And he does not agree that humans and gulls can co-exist without changes.

Seagulls – the ‘young thugs’ of the skies?

“You don’t put up with young thugs that smash you in the head and knock you over,” he says.

“I’m suggesting we use humane control.”

The meeting in Inverness will be attended by local business representatives, waste management groups, scientists, pest controllers, council officials, and NatureScot – among others.

Mr Fairlie announced £100,000 in investment to tackle the problem ahead of the meeting.

“We know that effective gull management often requires a range of solutions, particularly around litter management,” he said.

Mr Ross branded the funding total “pitiful”.

“This farcical summit will achieve nothing for communities in Moray, the Highlands, and across Scotland,” he said.

Conversation