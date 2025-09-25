Here’s how much public money Aberdeenshire Council gets each year for asylum seekers

Aberdeenshire Council is receiving millions each year from the UK Government to help asylum seekers locally, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The annual totals were uncovered as the local authority’s role in accommodating migrants come under increased scrutiny following anti-immigration protests in places including Westhill.

But major question marks remain over how the money is spent, while the Home Office is secretive about asylum seeker numbers in specific areas.

How much has the council received?

The Home Office, the UK Government department responsible for immigration, chooses where to place asylum seekers across Britain.

It allocates funds to councils like Aberdeenshire on an annual basis.

The local authority has been handed more than £1.6 million since the current financial year started in April, according to figures from a Freedom of Information request.

In the year leading up to March 2025, council chiefs were given over £1.9 million from the Home Office.

A year earlier, this figure was substantially lower at £1.2 million.

And in 2022-23, the council received just over £259,000.

How is this spending broken down?

Not all of the cash necessarily covers the cost of migrants staying in hotels like Westhill’s Hampton by Hilton – which became a flashpoint for protest.

Aberdeenshire Council broke down its spending into three separate areas.

The first was asylum dispersal – money intended to help cover any additional costs incurred by housing migrants locally.

A total of £404,000 has been used for this purpose year during the financial year so far.

That total stood at £247,000 in 2024-25, and was just £21,000 a year earlier.

The second category was for “move on” grants – money intended to help asylum seekers granted refugee status find long-term accommodation.

A total of £66,000 has been spent on this in 2025-26, up from £32,000 in the previous financial year.

But the bulk of money spent by the council in this area actually goes to helping unaccompanied child migrants seeking asylum.

Almost £1.2 million has been spent by the local authority on since April, and over £1.6 million went towards helping young asylum seekers in 2024-25.

What services do councils provide for asylum seekers?

The P&J recently explained the exact duties of local councils when it comes to helping migrants.

This can include helping asylum seekers to register with GPs or accessing English language classes.

Aberdeenshire Council said money from the Home Office helped fund health assessment teams and community integration schemes.

But as of yet there is no breakdown from local authority chiefs with a detailed outline as to how the cash is spent.

The local authority told the P&J it does not have any staff specifically dedicated to helping and supporting asylum seekers.

Reform UK Troup councillor Mark Findlater, an ex-council leader, said there were concerns among constituents about how much the Home Office is spending.

He asked: “If this is replicated across the 32 councils in Scotland, how much is being spent?

“There is concern from my constituents.”

He believes local councils need to be more closely involved by the Home Office.

“It would be in the interests of everyone if we were kept in the loop,” he said.

“Involving the council is a must.”

What happens next?

Protests against asylum seekers continued in Aberdeen since the Westhill demonstration in August.

As of last month, more than 300 migrants were staying at the Hampton by Hilton just outside the city.

Some have now been moved to student accommodation in Aberdeen – a move which has sparked a backlash among local councillors.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Tory MP Andrew Bowie express concerns over the impact on services locally.

“Constituents have expressed valid concerns at what now looks like a permanent arrangement,” he said.

“Our public services are only resourced for permanent residents, not permanent visitors.

“Permanently adding to the population in this way will obviously have consequences on the level of care given to vulnerable people.”