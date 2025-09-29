What do students think of asylum seeker plans at former Aberdeen University flats as anti-migrant protests held on Don Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do students think of asylum seeker plans at former Aberdeen University flats as anti-migrant protests held on Don Street?

There are fears recent events of "hostility towards asylum seekers" in the otherwise "diverse and welcoming" university campus could make international students feel uncomfortable.

By Denny Andonova
Anti-asylum protest outside the former student accommodations on Don Street in Old Aberdeen.
Students believe there is “a lot of potential to foster a good relationship” with asylum seekers moving into former university halls in Old Aberdeen.

The empty student flats on Don Street, just a stone’s throw away from the Aberdeen University campus, will be converted into asylum homes in the coming weeks.

Similar properties in Rosemount have already been utilised, with a number of asylum seekers being moved from north-east hotels to the Farmers Hall Lodge.

It comes as the Home Office works to clear out the asylum hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill and move those seeking refuge into “cheaper” accommodation.

Student halls in Old Aberdeen, which would soon be used to house asylum seekers.
The move has sparked anti-migrant protests across the city in recent weeks – including one staged just outside the Don Street halls on Friday.

There are now fears this “hostility towards asylum seekers” could make international students feel uncomfortable.

And student leaders stress the historic campus is “diverse and welcoming”, with a lot that could be done to make those moving into the halls feel part of the community.

The former student accommodation, Farmers Hall, which has been turned into asylum homes.
‘Don Street halls would be better homes for asylum seekers’

Communities vice-president at Aberdeen University, Jonathan Dorrat, spoke on behalf of students at a recent meeting of the Old Aberdeen Community Council.

Members accused the Home Office of shrouding the Don Street move in secrecy, while raising concerns over the possibility of protests being held outside their homes.

Turning over to Mr Dorrat, chairman David Craik asked whether students have shared similar queries and if they feel safe with all the recent “shenanigans” in the area.

Mr Craik suggested “suitable risk assessments” should be carried out as the area hosts some “very vulnerable students – both male and female – who are 17 or 18”.

He added: “It’s their first time away from home.”

Anti-immigration protest outside student halls in Old Aberdeen, which would soon be used to house asylum seekers.
The university representative agreed there are some “valid concerns”, however, he is confident the former student halls would be a better home to asylum seekers.

Mr Dorrat said: “We have a very multicultural campus with many international students, and we feel like the Old Aberdeen community is therefore quite diverse.

“We do think that this accommodation [on Don Street] is probably more suitable for the asylum seekers than a hotel on the outskirts of the city.

“So there’s definitely groups of students who would be welcoming and supportive of the asylum seekers to move into the accommodation.”

He added: “There is also more they can get involved with, which can foster good connections with the community.

“We have a free community cafe that’s open to everyone and there’s also the B-cycle workshop that does a lot with refugees already.

“It’s not to say there aren’t valid concerns, but I think there is also potential things we can do to try and make the best out of it.”

Fears anti-migrant protesters might target international students

Mr Dorrat said their main concern at the moment is the increase of anti-migrant protests in the city, which could end up targeting international students by accident.

“The community who is protesting may not necessarily differentiate between who is an international student here and who is an asylum seeker,” he added.

Counter anti-immigration protest outside student halls in Rosemount, which are now being used to house asylum seekers.
Police have now launched an investigation into the rally held outside the Don Street halls on Friday, trying to identify those who took part in any offences that day.

No arrests were made during the protest.

It comes after city police chiefs urged the public not to get involved with an anti-immigration group’s plans to launch ‘evening patrols’ across the city.

Protesters formed the “Aberdeen Against Illegal Migration (AAIM)” group in August, and have since organised several rallies outside asylum hotels in the north-east.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said anti-asylum protesters are “causing fear and harm”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These have been held outside the Hampton by Hilton in Westhill and the Doubletree in Aberdeen, and more recently at the former student halls in Rosemount and Don Street.

A number of people have since been charged with “inciting racial hatred”, while Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman branded the protests a “stain on our city”.

It comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood last night announced there could be tougher rules for asylum seekers residing in the UK.

Under the proposals, they would need to be working, paying national insurance and unable to claim benefits.

