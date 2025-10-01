Energy bosses using windfall tax as an ‘excuse’ for planned job cuts, says Aberdeen Labour candidate Jenny Laing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy bosses using windfall tax as an ‘excuse’ for planned job cuts, says Aberdeen Labour candidate Jenny Laing

Oil and gas leaders have repeatedly warned of the "corrosive" impact of the levy, with firms expected to "lose out on £50 billion worth of barrels".

Jenny Laing introducing the Aberdeen City Region Deal in 2015.
Jenny Laing introducing the Aberdeen City Region Deal in 2015, aimed at offering support to the oil and gas sector among other projects. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Claims that energy firms are using increased windfall tax as an excuse to sack hundreds of employees in the north-east have angered industry leaders.

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Labour candidate for Aberdeen Central, Jenny Laing, suggested recent mass job cuts had been in the pipeline for years.

And she said these decisions were made well before her party came into power in Westminster – while stressing she is a “strong advocate for the oil and gas sector”.

The UK Government increased the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) on big energy companies to 38% last November.

Labour’s windfall tax could cost the energy sector up to £13 billion, it has been warned.

Energy tycoons have since repeatedly urged for the levy to be scrapped, saying the “punitive” charges are “causing irreversible damage” to the sector.

They warned the tax increase could result in “£50 billion worth of barrels being lost” and “mass unemployment”.

What is Jenny Laing’s take on the windfall tax increase?

Mrs Laing’s remarks come just a few months after Harbour Energy announced plans to slash 250 jobs – a quarter of its onshore workforce in Aberdeen.

Firm bosses have again stressed this was a direct consequence of the “challenging regulations”, which they say are putting the whole north-east industry at risk of collapse.

But Mrs Laing – returning to the political stage as an MSP candidate in Aberdeen after a three-year break – believes the increase in the charges was the right thing to do.

She claimed the oil and gas sector remains a priority for the Labour government, while also taking “an opportunity to be at forefront of renewable technologies”.

An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen in May after Harbour Energy cut 250 jobs from the city’s workforce following the increase in windfall tax.
An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen in May after Harbour Energy cut 250 jobs from the city’s workforce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I think we’ve absolutely tried to protect working people,” the Labour candidate told The Press and Journal.

“We’ve seen huge profits being made in the sector as a result of the global position around oil and gas, and I think the public supported that windfall tax coming in.

“What I would say is – having dealt with the oil and gas sector over a number of years – that they make their decisions about investment a decade ahead.

“So some of the job losses that we have seen in recent times, I think, had actually been made well ahead of the Labour government coming into power.

“And I think we have to bear that in mind.”

Jenny Laing at the signing of the £250 million Aberdeen City Regional Deal in 2016. One of the key points of the scheme was to support the oil and gas industry in the north-east. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

She added: “Labour have always been vocal about how they want to support the industry.

“But we also want to make sure that we are shaping up the renewable transition to make sure that we don’t face a cliff edge – whether it’s now or in 20 years time.

“The extraction of oil and gas becomes more costly and difficult – but that’s not to say the sector isn’t important. And it will remain important over the coming years.”

Energy leaders: ‘This punitive levy costs us billions’

More than 2,500 energy workers and business leaders signed an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in May, demanding the windfall tax is scrapped.

The list included businessman Martin Gilbert and energy industry veteran Sir Ian Wood, as well as dozens of Harbour Energy employees whose jobs are under threat.

The oil and gas producer – which is the largest in the UK – has chopped around 600 jobs across its onshore operations since the introduction of the windfall tax in 2022.

Energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood has also put his name to the letter. Image: Kenny Elrick

UK business unit managing director Scott Barr said these have been difficult – but necessary – steps “to respond to the challenging regulatory environment”.

He added: “The review is necessary to align staffing levels with lower levels of investment – due mainly to the government’s ongoing punitive fiscal position.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce warned thousands more jobs could be at stake if the levy remains in place.

A spokesman for chamber once again stressed the “corrosive” impact of the levy, which is expected to cost the industry billions of pounds.

An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen in May after Harbour Energy cut 250 jobs from the city’s workforce following the increase in windfall tax.
Kerry Smyth of Harbour Energy previously said workers feel abandoned by the government. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He added: “The North Sea Transition Authority estimates that one billion barrels of production will be lost, which will cost the UK economy more than £50 billion.

“We are left with the absurd position where our domestic energy sector is losing 1,000 jobs per month while the UK imports record levels of oil and gas from overseas.

“This cannot continue and we would urge all candidates standing in next year’s election to make the case for local jobs and investment.”

