Energy bosses using windfall tax as an ‘excuse’ for planned job cuts, says Aberdeen Labour candidate Jenny Laing

Claims that energy firms are using increased windfall tax as an excuse to sack hundreds of employees in the north-east have angered industry leaders.

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Labour candidate for Aberdeen Central, Jenny Laing, suggested recent mass job cuts had been in the pipeline for years.

And she said these decisions were made well before her party came into power in Westminster – while stressing she is a “strong advocate for the oil and gas sector”.

The UK Government increased the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) on big energy companies to 38% last November.

Energy tycoons have since repeatedly urged for the levy to be scrapped, saying the “punitive” charges are “causing irreversible damage” to the sector.

They warned the tax increase could result in “£50 billion worth of barrels being lost” and “mass unemployment”.

What is Jenny Laing’s take on the windfall tax increase?

Mrs Laing’s remarks come just a few months after Harbour Energy announced plans to slash 250 jobs – a quarter of its onshore workforce in Aberdeen.

Firm bosses have again stressed this was a direct consequence of the “challenging regulations”, which they say are putting the whole north-east industry at risk of collapse.

But Mrs Laing – returning to the political stage as an MSP candidate in Aberdeen after a three-year break – believes the increase in the charges was the right thing to do.

She claimed the oil and gas sector remains a priority for the Labour government, while also taking “an opportunity to be at forefront of renewable technologies”.

“I think we’ve absolutely tried to protect working people,” the Labour candidate told The Press and Journal.

“We’ve seen huge profits being made in the sector as a result of the global position around oil and gas, and I think the public supported that windfall tax coming in.

“What I would say is – having dealt with the oil and gas sector over a number of years – that they make their decisions about investment a decade ahead.

“So some of the job losses that we have seen in recent times, I think, had actually been made well ahead of the Labour government coming into power.

“And I think we have to bear that in mind.”

She added: “Labour have always been vocal about how they want to support the industry.

“But we also want to make sure that we are shaping up the renewable transition to make sure that we don’t face a cliff edge – whether it’s now or in 20 years time.

“The extraction of oil and gas becomes more costly and difficult – but that’s not to say the sector isn’t important. And it will remain important over the coming years.”

Energy leaders: ‘This punitive levy costs us billions’

More than 2,500 energy workers and business leaders signed an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in May, demanding the windfall tax is scrapped.

The list included businessman Martin Gilbert and energy industry veteran Sir Ian Wood, as well as dozens of Harbour Energy employees whose jobs are under threat.

The oil and gas producer – which is the largest in the UK – has chopped around 600 jobs across its onshore operations since the introduction of the windfall tax in 2022.

UK business unit managing director Scott Barr said these have been difficult – but necessary – steps “to respond to the challenging regulatory environment”.

He added: “The review is necessary to align staffing levels with lower levels of investment – due mainly to the government’s ongoing punitive fiscal position.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce warned thousands more jobs could be at stake if the levy remains in place.

A spokesman for chamber once again stressed the “corrosive” impact of the levy, which is expected to cost the industry billions of pounds.

He added: “The North Sea Transition Authority estimates that one billion barrels of production will be lost, which will cost the UK economy more than £50 billion.

“We are left with the absurd position where our domestic energy sector is losing 1,000 jobs per month while the UK imports record levels of oil and gas from overseas.

“This cannot continue and we would urge all candidates standing in next year’s election to make the case for local jobs and investment.”

