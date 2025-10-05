Westhill mum of long covid girl invites SNP health chief to see suffering for himself

An Aberdeenshire mum whose daughter has struggled for years with the effects of Covid is inviting SNP health secretary Neil Gray to hear her story in person at their home.

Helen Goss says her 12-year-old daughter, Anna, can barely get through 20 minutes of conversation before she’s exhausted again – and that’s on a good day.

“A bad day is headaches, chronic pain, no communication, completely incapacitated,” she told The Press and Journal.

“Her room is like a hospital. She’s very sick and that’s what I want him to see.”

‘She tries so hard’

Anna became ill when she was seven during the Covid pandemic. But with subsequent infections, her condition got worse, Helen says.

She last went to school in November 2020.

“She tried so hard,” her mum says, explaining Anna is too ill to be properly home-schooled too.

“She wants to do so much.

“Anna loves to draw, it’s one of the things she can still do.

“She used to be super active, go horse riding and run round. She’s desperate to do that.”

The health secretary, and the first minister, will be a few miles up the road from their house in Westhill on Saturday when the SNP conference is held at the P&J Live complex.

It would be about three years since former first minister Humza Yousaf spoke to her when he was health secretary and promised action.

Helen says it would be the ideal opportunity to remind those in power what the condition means for her daughter.

£4.5m announced for NHS services

Helen wrote to Mr Gray after he announced £4.5 million a year to help care for people suffering the effects of conditions such as Long Covid and chronic fatigue syndrome.

NHS Grampian will receive nearly half a million of the Scottish total.

Helen welcomed the money – she is the chief operating officer of charity Long Covid Kids – but said there are huge gaps in any plan for long-term care.

Her letter, which was also sent to First Minister John Swinney, explains: “The reality of Long Covid does not reside in staged hospital photo opportunities.

“It lives in our homes, behind closed curtains, where children are bedbound, excluded from education, and denied appropriate healthcare.

“It lives in the daily exhaustion of families who have been abandoned by the very systems meant to support them.

“I therefore extend an invitation to you to visit our home in Aberdeenshire and see firsthand what Long Covid really looks like.

“Come and meet my 12-year-old daughter, who has been severely disabled by Long Covid for more than five years. Come and see the toll this condition has taken on her life, on her education, and on our family.”

SNP had to be ‘dragged’ into spending

The family’s MSP, Scottish Conservative Alexander Burnett, echoed her call.

He is concerned the money will not be targeted and claimed previous promises failed to materialise.

“All the while, services are closing and clinical expertise is being lost,” he said.

“The SNP had to be dragged into disclosing how the cash will be distributed, almost a year after it was announced.”

The money was announced in parliament on September 25 after budget negotiations with the Liberal Democrats.

North East Lib Dem election candidate Yi-pei Chou Turvey said: “Scotland is miles behind the rest of the UK in terms of the care pathways offered to sufferers but with this significant funding package, I am hopeful that we can begin to turn the corner.

“Crucially, this is recurring funding so health boards can plan and invest for the future. Helping people struggling with debilitating conditions get on in life is not just good for them, it’s good for our economy too.”

Announcing the money at a hospital in Edinburgh, Mr Gray said: “Recurring funding will enable health boards to develop new support on a sustainable basis and help the retention and recruitment of the skilled members of staff required for the delivery of these services.”