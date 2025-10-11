Who’s who of Aberdeen unveiled to transform future of energy in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Who’s who of Aberdeen unveiled to transform future of energy in the city

17 leading figures have been put together by GB Energy to help make Aberdeen a renewable energy powerhouse.

GB Energy has assembled a top team to help boost Aberdeen's transition to renewables.
GB Energy has assembled a top team to help boost Aberdeen's transition to renewables.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A team of more than a dozen energy, business and education leaders have been assembled to boost Aberdeen’s fortunes as the city aims to become a renewable energy capital.

GB Energy’s new taskforce will be expected to spearhead the north-east’s transition away from fossil fuels while supporting valuable new jobs.

It comes as the future of the energy industry is expected to play a key role during the SNP’s party conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

Here’s the full list of the 17 business leaders who have been appointed to GB Energy’s taskforce.

Juergen Maier

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier. Image: DESNZ.

It’s no surprise that the boss of GB Energy will play a key role in the new top team.

Juergen Maier was appointed to lead the Labour government’s publicly owned energy investment firm last year.

He warned Aberdeen is “haemorrhaging” jobs but believes the shift to renewables will bring exciting opportunities.

“The north-east’s voice will be heard loud and clear as we manage this transition together,” he said.

Iain Anderson

Leading Aberdeen businessman Iain Anderson.

Aberdeen businessman Iain Anderson will co-chair the new energy taskforce.

He led calls for GB Energy to be headquartered in the city prior to last year’s election.

Mr Anderson made waves in 2023 with his defection from the Tories to Labour.

“I’m proud to help lead a taskforce that will make sure GB Energy listens, learns, and invests with the north-east at its heart,” he said.

Graeme Sword

Graeme Sword is co-chair of the taskforce.

Energy finance veteran Graeme Sword is the taskforce’s other co-chair.

He is one of the founders of private-equity firm Blue Water Energy.

Mr Sword was also previously behind training and technology firm 3t Energy Group.

David Whitehouse

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is among those on the new transition team.

OEUK has been among the leading proponents demanding the UK Government’s windfall tax on oil and gas firms is scrapped.

Bob Keiller

Bob Keiller. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen businessman Bob Keiller is already the face of the Our Union Street campaign, with a strong local profile.

Mr Keiller chairs the north-east’s chamber of commerce and is a former chief executive of the Wood Group.

Roy MacGregor

Highland business Roy MacGregor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Global Energy Group chair Roy MacGregor is a prominent Highland businessman.

He sold Port of Nigg in July – but quickly shut down any retirement rumours.

Instead he revealed Global’s new multi-million-pound HQ in Inverness.

Nick Dalgarno

Nick Dalgarno.

Nick Dalgarno is managing director of investment bank Piper Sandler.

He has regularly written about the state of Aberdeen’s finances in the Press and Journal.

Bob Ruddiman

Bob Ruddiman.

Bob Ruddiman is the Aberdeen-based joint head of energy for law firm Burness Paull.

He advises clients on opportunities in the transition to renewable energy.

Legal 500 praised him as having an “exceptional knowledge” of the UK energy market last year.

Steve Gray

Steve Gray is the co-founder of Ventex.

Aberdeen entrepreneur Steve Gray is the co-founder of investment firm Ventex, which is focused on climate technology.

He has high hopes the new team of experts will be of huge benefit to the city.

“I have not previously seen, assembled in one room, the experience or quality gathered this taskforce,” he said.

Maggie McGinlay

ETZ chief executive Maggie McGinlay.
ETZ chief executive Maggie McGinlay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone is central to the city’s bid to shift away from dependence on fossil fuels.

So it’s no surprise that Maggie McGinlay, its chief executive, will play a key role on the taskforce.

Simon Roddy

Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for upstream at Shell.
Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for UK upstream at Shell. Image: Shell.

Simon Roddy is a senior vice-president and director for multinational energy firm Shell.

He has worked in Aberdeen’s energy industry for more than 30 years.

In April, Mr Roddy confirmed the new HQ in the city for a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, named Adura.

Donella Beaton

Robert Gordon University vice-principal Donella Beaton.

Robert Gordon University vice-principal Donella Beaton will represent Aberdeen’s higher education sector on the taskforce.

She has previously warned youngsters in the north-east need certainty over jobs.

Allan Pirrie

Allan Pirie, chief executive, Ashtead Technology
Allan Pirie, chief executive, Ashtead Technology. Image: Ashtead Technology.

Allan Pirrie is the chief executive of Westhill subsea equipment firm Ashtead Technology.

The growing company purchased two Aberdeen firms for £63 million last year.

Jeff Corray

Jeff Corray.

Piper Sandler’s head of private equity Jeff Corray will join his colleague Mr Ruddiman on the taskforce.

He is also the chief financial officer of D2Zero, an Aberdeen energy tech firm.

Michael Love

Michael Love. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Michael Love is head of policy for Portlethen-based energy training group Opito.

Myrtle Dawes

Myrtle Dawes.

Net Zero Technology Centre chief Myrtle Dawes is among those on the taskforce.

She has repeatedly pushed for Aberdeen to become a global leader in clean energy.

Neil McCulloch

Neil McCulloch.

Neil McCulloch is the CEO of Adura, Shell and Equinor’s joint new North Sea project.

Read more about the future of energy and politics in the region.

Conversation