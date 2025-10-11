Who’s who of Aberdeen unveiled to transform future of energy in the city

A team of more than a dozen energy, business and education leaders have been assembled to boost Aberdeen’s fortunes as the city aims to become a renewable energy capital.

GB Energy’s new taskforce will be expected to spearhead the north-east’s transition away from fossil fuels while supporting valuable new jobs.

It comes as the future of the energy industry is expected to play a key role during the SNP’s party conference in Aberdeen this weekend.

Here’s the full list of the 17 business leaders who have been appointed to GB Energy’s taskforce.

Juergen Maier

It’s no surprise that the boss of GB Energy will play a key role in the new top team.

Juergen Maier was appointed to lead the Labour government’s publicly owned energy investment firm last year.

He warned Aberdeen is “haemorrhaging” jobs but believes the shift to renewables will bring exciting opportunities.

“The north-east’s voice will be heard loud and clear as we manage this transition together,” he said.

Iain Anderson

Aberdeen businessman Iain Anderson will co-chair the new energy taskforce.

He led calls for GB Energy to be headquartered in the city prior to last year’s election.

Mr Anderson made waves in 2023 with his defection from the Tories to Labour.

“I’m proud to help lead a taskforce that will make sure GB Energy listens, learns, and invests with the north-east at its heart,” he said.

Graeme Sword

Energy finance veteran Graeme Sword is the taskforce’s other co-chair.

He is one of the founders of private-equity firm Blue Water Energy.

Mr Sword was also previously behind training and technology firm 3t Energy Group.

David Whitehouse

David Whitehouse, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), is among those on the new transition team.

OEUK has been among the leading proponents demanding the UK Government’s windfall tax on oil and gas firms is scrapped.

Bob Keiller

Aberdeen businessman Bob Keiller is already the face of the Our Union Street campaign, with a strong local profile.

Mr Keiller chairs the north-east’s chamber of commerce and is a former chief executive of the Wood Group.

Roy MacGregor

Global Energy Group chair Roy MacGregor is a prominent Highland businessman.

He sold Port of Nigg in July – but quickly shut down any retirement rumours.

Instead he revealed Global’s new multi-million-pound HQ in Inverness.

Nick Dalgarno

Nick Dalgarno is managing director of investment bank Piper Sandler.

He has regularly written about the state of Aberdeen’s finances in the Press and Journal.

Bob Ruddiman

Bob Ruddiman is the Aberdeen-based joint head of energy for law firm Burness Paull.

He advises clients on opportunities in the transition to renewable energy.

Legal 500 praised him as having an “exceptional knowledge” of the UK energy market last year.

Steve Gray

Aberdeen entrepreneur Steve Gray is the co-founder of investment firm Ventex, which is focused on climate technology.

He has high hopes the new team of experts will be of huge benefit to the city.

“I have not previously seen, assembled in one room, the experience or quality gathered this taskforce,” he said.

Maggie McGinlay

Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone is central to the city’s bid to shift away from dependence on fossil fuels.

So it’s no surprise that Maggie McGinlay, its chief executive, will play a key role on the taskforce.

Simon Roddy

Simon Roddy is a senior vice-president and director for multinational energy firm Shell.

He has worked in Aberdeen’s energy industry for more than 30 years.

In April, Mr Roddy confirmed the new HQ in the city for a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, named Adura.

Donella Beaton

Robert Gordon University vice-principal Donella Beaton will represent Aberdeen’s higher education sector on the taskforce.

She has previously warned youngsters in the north-east need certainty over jobs.

Allan Pirrie

Allan Pirrie is the chief executive of Westhill subsea equipment firm Ashtead Technology.

The growing company purchased two Aberdeen firms for £63 million last year.

Jeff Corray

Piper Sandler’s head of private equity Jeff Corray will join his colleague Mr Ruddiman on the taskforce.

He is also the chief financial officer of D2Zero, an Aberdeen energy tech firm.

Michael Love

Michael Love is head of policy for Portlethen-based energy training group Opito.

Myrtle Dawes

Net Zero Technology Centre chief Myrtle Dawes is among those on the taskforce.

She has repeatedly pushed for Aberdeen to become a global leader in clean energy.

Neil McCulloch

Neil McCulloch is the CEO of Adura, Shell and Equinor’s joint new North Sea project.

