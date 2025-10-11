North-east jobs ‘at risk’ as blame game hits SNP conference in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

North-east jobs ‘at risk’ as blame game hits SNP conference in Aberdeen

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn attacked "extreme" positions adopted by Nigel Farage and Sir Keir Starmer on a day focused on the regional economy.

By Andy Philip
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn opened the SNP conference on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn opened the SNP conference on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Nigel Farage was accused of “telling fibs” over a lasting reliance on oil and gas as the future of north-east jobs dominated the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, used his opening speech to condemn his opponents including Reform and the Labour UK Government.

He said the lack of focus on a so-called just transition for workers moving to a renewable energy future will lead to a “cliff edge”.

He added: “I’ll tell you who is offering a cliff edge – Nigel Farage and Reform because what they are seeking to do is tell the public fibs.

‘Drill, baby, drill’

“They’re saying that oil and gas will last forever, for 200 years.

“There’s nobody, nobody in this city who works in the industry who recognises that as a reality and that you can ‘drill baby drill’ for eternity.

“And in the meantime, what he’s saying is they’re going to scrap all offshore wind, all the carbon capture and storage, any form of renewable project whatsoever.

“So in 10, 15, 20 years time, maybe even sooner, our city will have a cliff edge forced upon it from which people will fall because there will be no jobs for them to go into.

“We need a transition that works for the workforce. The Labour Party are in the extreme. Reform are in the extreme.”

SNP energy minister Gillian Martin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Also on Saturday, SNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin – the MSP for Aberdeenshire East – said she’d be “damned” if North Sea workers faced job losses similar to the impact of deindustrialisation in the 1970s and 1980s.

She said the north-east was “potentially and dangerously in a situation where there could not be a just transition”, adding: “I’ll be damned if that happens, because basically the place that my mum and dad are from, in Clydebank, has never recovered and neither has many other places.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Scotland is at the centre of our clean energy mission.

‘Fair and prosperous transition’

“We have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and prosperous transition, including investment in offshore wind and carbon capture, and helping oil and gas workers access clean energy jobs through our ‘skills passport’ and training programmes.

“This comes alongside the launch of Great British Energy in Aberdeen, which has already announced £1 billion in domestic supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, progressing our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”

What does Reform say?

Duncan Massey defected to Reform from the Conservatives in the summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Duncan Massey, a Reform UK councillor in Aberdeen, said: “It is disappointing that the SNP continue to talk down and dismiss our oil and gas industry.

“The North Sea oil and gas industry has a great and vital future if we get our policies right.

“Meanwhile, everyone now recognises that net zero and the resulting overuse of renewables is simply the wrong policy.

“Renewables can be part of the UK energy mix. But the sky-high subsidies that they need to go ahead are simply not justifiable or sustainable.”

Conversation