North-east jobs ‘at risk’ as blame game hits SNP conference in Aberdeen

Nigel Farage was accused of “telling fibs” over a lasting reliance on oil and gas as the future of north-east jobs dominated the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, used his opening speech to condemn his opponents including Reform and the Labour UK Government.

He said the lack of focus on a so-called just transition for workers moving to a renewable energy future will lead to a “cliff edge”.

He added: “I’ll tell you who is offering a cliff edge – Nigel Farage and Reform because what they are seeking to do is tell the public fibs.

‘Drill, baby, drill’

“They’re saying that oil and gas will last forever, for 200 years.

“There’s nobody, nobody in this city who works in the industry who recognises that as a reality and that you can ‘drill baby drill’ for eternity.

“And in the meantime, what he’s saying is they’re going to scrap all offshore wind, all the carbon capture and storage, any form of renewable project whatsoever.

“So in 10, 15, 20 years time, maybe even sooner, our city will have a cliff edge forced upon it from which people will fall because there will be no jobs for them to go into.

“We need a transition that works for the workforce. The Labour Party are in the extreme. Reform are in the extreme.”

Also on Saturday, SNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin – the MSP for Aberdeenshire East – said she’d be “damned” if North Sea workers faced job losses similar to the impact of deindustrialisation in the 1970s and 1980s.

She said the north-east was “potentially and dangerously in a situation where there could not be a just transition”, adding: “I’ll be damned if that happens, because basically the place that my mum and dad are from, in Clydebank, has never recovered and neither has many other places.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Scotland is at the centre of our clean energy mission.

‘Fair and prosperous transition’

“We have taken rapid steps to deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and prosperous transition, including investment in offshore wind and carbon capture, and helping oil and gas workers access clean energy jobs through our ‘skills passport’ and training programmes.

“This comes alongside the launch of Great British Energy in Aberdeen, which has already announced £1 billion in domestic supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, progressing our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”

What does Reform say?

Duncan Massey, a Reform UK councillor in Aberdeen, said: “It is disappointing that the SNP continue to talk down and dismiss our oil and gas industry.

“The North Sea oil and gas industry has a great and vital future if we get our policies right.

“Meanwhile, everyone now recognises that net zero and the resulting overuse of renewables is simply the wrong policy.

“Renewables can be part of the UK energy mix. But the sky-high subsidies that they need to go ahead are simply not justifiable or sustainable.”