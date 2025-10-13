Inverurie swimming champion Hannah Miley on ‘heart breaking’ loss of Beach Leisure Centre

Inverurie swimming champion Hannah Miley says the loss of the Beach Leisure Centre risks pushing more young people into antisocial behaviour.

The triple Olympian was reflecting on the decline of the once popular attraction, currently being bulldozed just 36 years after it opened its doors – the same year as she was born.

The closure follows the Bon Accord Baths in the city centre and the recent local campaign to keep Bucksburn pool in the community.

Hannah took her wealth of experience into the heart of the SNP conference where local politicians were discussing the massive challenge of rising energy bills with keeping sports centres open.

With fewer pools, and high demand, it can be hard to get access where clubs, lessons and public sessions compete for slots on the timetable.

“It was such a heart break to see it go because we used to go there like so many families, have a turn on the slides,” she told the P&J at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

“You can have lessons too, it wasn’t just slides and flumes.

‘Expensive to run’

“It’s difficult because it comes down to cost – it is expensive to run a leisure centre with flumes.

“Whether it’s a thing of the past, I don’t know.”

Hannah swam at Inverurie pool when she was young and recalled competing at the Bon Accord baths, which closed in 2008.

As our photo gallery showed, the Beach Leisure Centre is now a thing of the past.

“It is such a shame to see the Beach Leisure Centre go in Aberdeen, but there’s a lot things happening beyond our control,” she said.

“It’s a shame for a lot of kids. We’re seeing there are a lot of restrictions on what they can and can’t do. We are looking at kids maybe misbehaving more because there isn’t anywhere to have that fun.”

SNP government minister Maree Todd was at the event run by Scottish Swimming.

She said high energy prices are a major problem.

But she welcomed community campaigns all over the country, including ambitious projects in her Caithness region with hopes for renewable energy and lower-cost designs.