Inverurie swimming champion Hannah Miley on ‘heart breaking’ loss of Beach Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Inverurie swimming champion Hannah Miley on ‘heart breaking’ loss of Beach Leisure Centre

The three-times Olympic swimmer and Commonwealth medalist raised concerns that the loss of more pools risks pushing more young people into antisocial behaviour.

By Andy Philip
Diggers have been tearing down the flumes to the rear of the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Diggers have been tearing down the flumes to the rear of the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Inverurie swimming champion Hannah Miley says the loss of the Beach Leisure Centre risks pushing more young people into antisocial behaviour.

The triple Olympian was reflecting on the decline of the once popular attraction, currently being bulldozed just 36 years after it opened its doors – the same year as she was born.

The closure follows the Bon Accord Baths in the city centre and the recent local campaign to keep Bucksburn pool in the community.

Hannah took her wealth of experience into the heart of the SNP conference where local politicians were discussing the massive challenge of rising energy bills with keeping sports centres open.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool will be refurbished ahead of its grand reopening later this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With fewer pools, and high demand, it can be hard to get access where clubs, lessons and public sessions compete for slots on the timetable.

“It was such a heart break to see it go because we used to go there like so many families, have a turn on the slides,” she told the P&J at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

“You can have lessons too, it wasn’t just slides and flumes.

‘Expensive to run’

“It’s difficult because it comes down to cost – it is expensive to run a leisure centre with flumes.

“Whether it’s a thing of the past, I don’t know.”

Hannah Miley in action at the Glasgow 2018 European championship. Image: Allan McKenzie

Hannah swam at Inverurie pool when she was young and recalled competing at the Bon Accord baths, which closed in 2008.

As our photo gallery showed, the Beach Leisure Centre is now a thing of the past.

“It is such a shame to see the Beach Leisure Centre go in Aberdeen, but there’s a lot things happening beyond our control,” she said.

The demolition of the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s a shame for a lot of kids. We’re seeing there are a lot of restrictions on what they can and can’t do. We are looking at kids maybe misbehaving more because there isn’t anywhere to have that fun.”

SNP government minister Maree Todd was at the event run by Scottish Swimming.

She said high energy prices are a major problem.

But she welcomed community campaigns all over the country, including ambitious projects in her Caithness region with hopes for renewable energy and lower-cost designs.

Conversation