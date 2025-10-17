Green leader blames Reform UK over asylum and trans tensions as he heats up north-east election battle

Ross Greer accused Reform UK of peddling “b******t” by stoking up anger over asylum seekers and trans rights as he ramped next May’s north-east election fight up a notch.

The Scottish Greens co-leader blamed Nigel Farage’s party for inflaming immigration tensions in a region which has seen anti-migrant protests in recent months.

Reform’s popularity in Aberdeenshire has surged over the past year and the party has benefited from multiple local council defections.

Mr Farage’s group are poised to end up with multiple regional North East MSPs as a result, which could potentially squeeze out parties like the Greens.

But Mr Greer is confident the Greens can hold onto their one seat in the region, even though he admits Reform pose a “huge threat” next year.

“Almost every poll has my party gaining seats at the moment,” he said, speaking to The Press and Journal in Glasgow.

“We can’t be complacent about that.

“Reform are a huge threat.”

He added: “Reform are trying to persuade people that the reason their lives are so difficult right now is because of immigrants, asylum seekers, and trans people.

“That’s b******t.”

Hotels and student accommodation in Aberdeen and Westhill have been the site of multiple anti-immigration protests.

On Thursday, we revealed the windows of student halls on Don Street in Old Aberdeen earmarked for asylum seekers were smashed as tensions continue to grow.

Aberdeenshire Reform UK campaigners previously distanced themselves from anti-migrant demonstrations.

A party spokesperson hit back at Mr Greer, saying: “Ross Greer and the extremist fringes of the Scottish Greens have done more damage to Scotland than anyone else.

“They helped the SNP turn their backs on oil and gas, open our borders, and push woke nonsense while wrecking the housing market.”

‘Massive challenge’ on energy policy

On Thursday, the P&J revealed energy industry leaders want the UK Government to reform the windfall tax to unlock £41 billion of investment for Aberdeen.

By contrast, the Greens want to wind down North Sea oil and gas production as quickly as possible – a stance which is unpopular with many voters in the region.

Mr Greer acknowledged his party face major challenges compared to the 2021 election given rising energy costs and changing political winds.

“It’s not 2019 anymore,” he said.

“We as Greens need to recognise, 2019 was the peak for pure climate politics.”

He cited the rise in popularity of climate activist Greta Thunberg that year.

“That’s not where we are now,” he added.

“On the energy side, there’s absolutely a massive challenge.”

But Mr Greer believes his party have a positive story to tell in the north-east from nearly three years in government alongside the SNP.

“It costs £20 to get a bus between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen, and back again,” he said.

“If you’re a young person though, it’s free.

“It was the Scottish Greens who delivered that.”

And he defended the party’s stance on fossil fuels.

“What we need to do is create jobs for people who are exiting the oil and gas industry.

“That is an industry that is in decline.”