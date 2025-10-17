Green leader blames Reform UK over asylum and trans tensions as he heats up north-east election battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green leader blames Reform UK over asylum and trans tensions as he heats up north-east election battle

Ross Greer admitted Nigel Farage’s party poses a "huge threat" in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at next year’s Holyrood vote.

By Justin Bowie
Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer. Image: PA.
Ross Greer accused Reform UK of peddling “b******t” by stoking up anger over asylum seekers and trans rights as he ramped next May’s north-east election fight up a notch.

The Scottish Greens co-leader blamed Nigel Farage’s party for inflaming immigration tensions in a region which has seen anti-migrant protests in recent months.

Reform’s popularity in Aberdeenshire has surged over the past year and the party has benefited from multiple local council defections.

Mr Farage’s group are poised to end up with multiple regional North East MSPs as a result, which could potentially squeeze out parties like the Greens.

But Mr Greer is confident the Greens can hold onto their one seat in the region, even though he admits Reform pose a “huge threat” next year.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Almost every poll has my party gaining seats at the moment,” he said, speaking to The Press and Journal in Glasgow.

“We can’t be complacent about that.

“Reform are a huge threat.”

He added: “Reform are trying to persuade people that the reason their lives are so difficult right now is because of immigrants, asylum seekers, and trans people.

“That’s b******t.”

Protesters outside a Westhill asylum seeker hotel.

Hotels and student accommodation in Aberdeen and Westhill have been the site of multiple anti-immigration protests.

On Thursday, we revealed the windows of student halls on Don Street in Old Aberdeen earmarked for asylum seekers were smashed as tensions continue to grow.

Aberdeenshire Reform UK campaigners previously distanced themselves from anti-migrant demonstrations.

A party spokesperson hit back at Mr Greer, saying: “Ross Greer and the extremist fringes of the Scottish Greens have done more damage to Scotland than anyone else.

“They helped the SNP turn their backs on oil and gas, open our borders, and push woke nonsense while wrecking the housing market.”

‘Massive challenge’ on energy policy

On Thursday, the P&J revealed energy industry leaders want the UK Government to reform the windfall tax to unlock £41 billion of investment for Aberdeen.

By contrast, the Greens want to wind down North Sea oil and gas production as quickly as possible – a stance which is unpopular with many voters in the region.

Mr Greer acknowledged his party face major challenges compared to the 2021 election given rising energy costs and changing political winds.

“It’s not 2019 anymore,” he said.

“We as Greens need to recognise, 2019 was the peak for pure climate politics.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

He cited the rise in popularity of climate activist Greta Thunberg that year.

“That’s not where we are now,” he added.

“On the energy side, there’s absolutely a massive challenge.”

But Mr Greer believes his party have a positive story to tell in the north-east from nearly three years in government alongside the SNP.

“It costs £20 to get a bus between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen, and back again,” he said.

“If you’re a young person though, it’s free.

“It was the Scottish Greens who delivered that.”

And he defended the party’s stance on fossil fuels.

“What we need to do is create jobs for people who are exiting the oil and gas industry.

“That is an industry that is in decline.”

