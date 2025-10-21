Who are the potential north-east Reform Holyrood hopefuls?

Reform UK could scoop a number of seats at Holyrood at next May’s election and the north-east will likely prove key to that goal.

Support for Nigel Farage’s party looks to be growing in Scotland, with polling suggesting they could win as many as 17 seats in the Scottish Parliament.

And analysis by Ballot Box Scotland suggests three of those seats may come from the North East regional list alongside another three from the Highlands and Islands.

Who exactly from the north-east might be representing Reform in Holyrood, what do they make of his controversial immigration proposals, and which well-known figures won’t be standing?

Conrad Ritchie

Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie stood for Reform in last year’s Fraserburgh council by-election and picked up more than 25% of the vote.

Now he’s keen to put his name in contention for next year’s vote.

Recently we revealed Conservative MSP Liam Kerr had begged Mr Ritchie not to target the Aberdeenshire South and North Kincardine seat, where SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is standing.

Ex-Tory activist Mr Ritchie is eyeing up the Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency, even if Reform expect to primarily pick up seats on the regional list.

But party insiders hope they can make a strong go at unseating the constituency’s SNP MSP Karen Adam.

One Reform insider said Mr Ritchie would be an “ideal candidate”.

UK leader Mr Farage has attracted controversy with proposals for mass deportations if he wins power and scrapping indefinite right to remain for immigrants settled in Britain.

Mr Ritchie said he supports the Reform leader’s policies and strongly rejects claims the party is at all extreme.

“I’ve not found I’ve personally disagreed with anything that’s been said as party policy,” he said.

“We are not ultra right-wing, absolutely not.

“We don’t want to be associated with any movement that is ultra right-wing.

“We are slightly right-of-centre, that’s exactly where we want to be.”

Duncan Massey

Lower Deeside councillor Duncan Massey became the first in Aberdeen to defect to Reform in June this year.

He made the switch when party leader Mr Farage visited the city.

Mr Massey, who works in the oil and gas sector, told The P&J he is “definitely interested” in standing.

He could potentially seek support in either Aberdeen Central or Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

Both seats are currently held by the SNP.

Mr Massey also defended headline Reform policies.

“We need the boats stopped immediately, and we also need to get a grip on legal immigration,” he said.

The Conservatives say Mr Massey failed vetting to stand for the party next year before he quit.

Earlier this year, Scottish Tory chief Russell Findlay blasted “opportunistic” defectors abandoning ship for Mr Farage’s party.

Jo Hart

Former nurse Jo Hart picked up Reform’s strongest share of the vote anywhere in Scotland at last year’s general election when she stood in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Her tally played a role in ousting ex-Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Ms Hart told The Press and Journal she is still considering whether to stand in the 2026 contest while the selection process remains ongoing.

She is fully supportive of her party’s immigration pledges.

“The volume and speed at which people are coming in to the country is not sustainable,” Ms Hart said.

“It is all out of balance and is having an impact on resources.

“Legal migration is supported and those that want to better themselves and contribute to society while respecting our culture have been and always will be welcome.”

Ms Hart came under fire during last year’s election after it emerged she had branded the British royal family “benefit scroungers” in 2022.

Ms Hart wrote “f*** the monarchy” in an online rant during the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Claudia Leith

Former restaurant owner Claudia Leith hopes to stand for Reform in the Aberdeen Donside constituency, currently held by the SNP’s Jackie Dunbar.

Ms Leith previously ran Italian eatery Pappagallos on Holburn Street before moving to Ballater.

She stood for Reform in a Mearns by-election last year.

Ms Leith told The P&J she would be “delighted” at being selected.

The prospective Reform hopeful says she’s also fully behind Mr Farage’s immigration policies.

“I support Nigel’s plans,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome in the UK providing they have entered the country legally and are contributing by working and paying tax.”

Jon Whitton

Retired psychiatric nurse Jon Whitton only became a Reform UK member last December.

He’s since become the party’s north-east treasurer and is eyeing up a run in next year’s election.

“I’m happy to stand in any of the constituencies around Aberdeenshire,” he told The P&J.

Mr Whitton strongly backs Reform’s migration proposals – and wants to make them clear to voters on the doors if selected.

“I do and will support all the policies of Reform both present and future,” he said.

“If I am chosen as a candidate I will be promoting the current policies to the electorate, making them aware of what they are voting for,” he said.

And who’s not standing?

Former Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson defected to Reform earlier this summer and was initially eyeing up a return to frontline politics.

But he U-turned earlier this month and said he will no longer be standing.

Reform UK say Mr Thomson did not fail vetting as a candidate.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeenshire council leader Mark Findlater has also ruled himself out of contention.

He was one of the first two councillors in Scotland to make the switch to Reform last year.

He stood for the Tories in Banff and Buchan Coast four years ago, and almost won.

But he told The P&J he wants to focus on his duties as a councillor.

“I don’t want to go off and go for the MSP role when there’s so much work to be done in the council,” he said.

When can we expect candidates to be selected?

Reform UK insiders expect to have a better idea of who exactly will be standing by early November.

That leaves time for any surprise contenders to enter the fray at a late stage.

It’s understood party bosses will largely dictate who tops the North East regional list, which will determine who has the best chance of being elected to Holyrood.

The fight to lead the ballot could potentially be tough given a number of contenders are already keen to vie for seats in the north-east.

Candidates are still undergoing assessments to determine if they will be suitable.

Last year, Reform ditched Aberdeenshire West hopeful Iris Leask after she made pro-cannibalism comments and said humanity should be “obliterated”.

A party insider said vetting for next year’s Holyrood election is “robust” and “tough but fair”.