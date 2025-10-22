Russian threats in high north increasing and Europe ‘must do more’

Russian aggression in Britain’s high north is on the rise and Europe must take more action to counter threats, a UK defence minister is warning.

Luke Pollard said there is “increasing” activity from Vladimir Putin’s regime and gave a renewed warning about concerns around vital North Sea infrastructure being sabotaged, including from cyber attacks.

“We know there’s increasing Russian threats, and we’re seeing that in not just more Russian activity, in the English Channel and in the high north,” he said.

“As the US looks more towards the Pacific, which they have been telling us for quite some time, we’ve just started listening to them a wee bit more now, we know that as European nations, we need to step up and do more to secure the high north.”

In May this year, a Russian spy ship was intercepted near the Outer Hebrides.

Mr Pollard, minister for defence readiness, previously identified North Sea infrastructure including subsea cables as “weak spots” for Russian sabotage.

Speaking to The Press and Journal on Tuesday, he said: “In relation to undersea infrastructure, I think it is very clear that the threat from Russia isn’t just from tanks rolling over a border, although you are seeing that in Ukraine.

“It is about activities that fit below the threshold in the grey zone of activity so that could include cyber attacks.

“We know that they will use subthreshold activity when it comes to undersea cables.”

Government security sources told The P&J that as well as Russia, the UK also faces cyber threats from China, Iran and North Korea on a near-daily basis.

They said they actively work alongside firms critical to national infrastructure – such as oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea – to protect them from sabotage.

The Royal Navy uses vessel RFA Proteus, a former offshore support ship, to patrol the North Sea and watch out for any potential danger from Russia.

‘Different order’

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned Russia’s threat around the north of Scotland was of a “different order”.

The Labour leader said the country needed to be “prepared” for attempts from the Kremlin to target oil platforms and undersea cables.

The UK Government published a major review into its defence strategy in June this year.