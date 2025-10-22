Russian threats in high north increasing and Europe ‘must do more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian threats in high north increasing and Europe ‘must do more’

Labour defence minister Luke Pollard spoke to The Press and Journal about the risks Russian aggression poses to critical North Sea infrastructure.

By Justin Bowie
The Admiral Vladimirsky in Kronstadt port
Russian aggression in Britain’s high north is on the rise and Europe must take more action to counter threats, a UK defence minister is warning.

Luke Pollard said there is “increasing” activity from Vladimir Putin’s regime and gave a renewed warning about concerns around vital North Sea infrastructure being sabotaged, including from cyber attacks.

“We know there’s increasing Russian threats, and we’re seeing that in not just more Russian activity, in the English Channel and in the high north,” he said.

“As the US looks more towards the Pacific, which they have been telling us for quite some time, we’ve just started listening to them a wee bit more now, we know that as European nations, we need to step up and do more to secure the high north.”

In May this year, a Russian spy ship was intercepted near the Outer Hebrides.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard. Image: PA.

Mr Pollard, minister for defence readiness, previously identified North Sea infrastructure including subsea cables as “weak spots” for Russian sabotage.

Speaking to The Press and Journal on Tuesday, he said: “In relation to undersea infrastructure, I think it is very clear that the threat from Russia isn’t just from tanks rolling over a border, although you are seeing that in Ukraine.

“It is about activities that fit below the threshold in the grey zone of activity so that could include cyber attacks.

“We know that they will use subthreshold activity when it comes to undersea cables.”

Government security sources told The P&J that as well as Russia, the UK also faces cyber threats from China, Iran and North Korea on a near-daily basis.

They said they actively work alongside firms critical to national infrastructure – such as oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea – to protect them from sabotage.

The Royal Navy uses vessel RFA Proteus, a former offshore support ship, to patrol the North Sea and watch out for any potential danger from Russia.

‘Different order’

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned Russia’s threat around the north of Scotland was of a “different order”.

The Labour leader said the country needed to be “prepared” for attempts from the Kremlin to target oil platforms and undersea cables.

Conversation