German planes being flown out of RAF Lossiemouth for first time ever in defence pact to combat Russia

German aircrafts are now able to fly from RAF Lossiemouth after a major new defence agreement came into effect.

German P-8 Poseidons will be able to land and depart from the Moray airbase in a move which is considered to be of “vital importance to national security”.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard said this will let Britain collaborate more closely with key allies in the fight against Russian aggression as the country moves to a “war fighting readiness”.

He said RAF Lossiemouth is “essential” for the UK’s national defence and he hailed staff who “keep us safe every single day”.

What exactly does this new RAF Lossimouth defence pact include?

The new pact means that in a scenario where Britain is at war with Russia, German allies could fly to Lossiemouth without difficulty if a mission takes an unexpected turn.

The RAF and German Navy will also carry out joint patrols to hunt Russian submarines lurking in the North Sea.

Mr Pollard said: “Our objective is to have German P-8’s being able to base and use Lossiemouth from 2027.

“The ability for us to be truly interoperable when flying out of a similar basis is really essential.

“Especially, if you think of a wartime environment, and we’re moving to war fighting readiness, it is conceivable that you may not land at the same place as you take off.”

RAF Lossiemouth is ‘essential’ to country’s defence against Russia

The German aircrafts in question are operated by the Navy, not the country’s air force.

Mr Pollard spoke to The P&J at the Ministry of Defence.

He warned Russian threats in the far north are on the rise and believes Europe must take more action to counter them.

We asked the Labour defence readiness minister whether this new pact makes RAF Lossiemouth “critical” to the long-term fight against Russian aggression.

“RAF Lossiemouth is one of our key facilities across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“It’s absolutely essential for our national defence.”

He was full of praise for military staff who work at the airbase.

“They really get the mission, they enjoy where they’re based,” he said.

“They understand that they’re on the frontline.

“They might be many, many hundreds of miles away from Russia, but what they do there, they’re the ones that keep us safe every single day.”

Is the north-east safe from Russian agression?

Mr Pollard also gave a renewed warning about concerns over Vladimir Putin’s regime sabotaging North Sea infrastructure, including from cyber attacks.

He said: “In relation to undersea infrastructure, I think it is very clear that the threat from Russia isn’t just from tanks rolling over a border, although you are seeing that in Ukraine.

“It is about activities that fit below the threshold in the grey zone of activity so that could include cyber attacks.”

Mr Pollard previously identified North Sea infrastructure – such as subsea cables – as a potential “weak point”.

UK defence secretary John Healey will meet his German counterpart Boris Pistorious during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth today, one year after the agreement was first struck.