German planes being flown out of RAF Lossiemouth for first time ever in defence pact to combat Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

German planes being flown out of RAF Lossiemouth for first time ever in defence pact to combat Russia

UK defence minister Luke Pollard spoke to The Press and Journal about how the Moray airbase is absolutely “critical” to security in the far north.

By Justin Bowie
A P8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth.
A P-8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

German aircrafts are now able to fly from RAF Lossiemouth after a major new defence agreement came into effect.

German P-8 Poseidons will be able to land and depart from the Moray airbase in a move which is considered to be of “vital importance to national security”.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard said this will let Britain collaborate more closely with key allies in the fight against Russian aggression as the country moves to a “war fighting readiness”.

He said RAF Lossiemouth is “essential” for the UK’s national defence and he hailed staff who “keep us safe every single day”.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard. Image: PA.

What exactly does this new RAF Lossimouth defence pact include?

The new pact means that in a scenario where Britain is at war with Russia, German allies could fly to Lossiemouth without difficulty if a mission takes an unexpected turn.

The RAF and German Navy will also carry out joint patrols to hunt Russian submarines lurking in the North Sea.

RAF Lossiemouth defence pact include letting German jets land at the airbase.
Image: RAF Lossiemouth.

Mr Pollard said: “Our objective is to have German P-8’s being able to base and use Lossiemouth from 2027.

“The ability for us to be truly interoperable when flying out of a similar basis is really essential.

“Especially, if you think of a wartime environment, and we’re moving to war fighting readiness, it is conceivable that you may not land at the same place as you take off.”

RAF Lossiemouth is ‘essential’ to country’s defence against Russia

The German aircrafts in question are operated by the Navy, not the country’s air force.

Mr Pollard spoke to The P&J at the Ministry of Defence.

He warned Russian threats in the far north are on the rise and believes Europe must take more action to counter them.

We asked the Labour defence readiness minister whether this new pact makes RAF Lossiemouth “critical” to the long-term fight against Russian aggression.

Defence minister Luke Pollard praised RAF Lossiemouth staff for the work that they do. Image: RAF Lossiemouth.

“RAF Lossiemouth is one of our key facilities across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“It’s absolutely essential for our national defence.”

He was full of praise for military staff who work at the airbase.

“They really get the mission, they enjoy where they’re based,” he said.

“They understand that they’re on the frontline.

“They might be many, many hundreds of miles away from Russia, but what they do there, they’re the ones that keep us safe every single day.”

Is the north-east safe from Russian agression?

Mr Pollard also gave a renewed warning about concerns over Vladimir Putin’s regime sabotaging North Sea infrastructure, including from cyber attacks.

Image shows Royal Navy and Russian vessels off the Outer Hebrides.
Russian intelligence-gathering ship spotted in Outer Hebrides in May. Image: Royal Navy.

He said: “In relation to undersea infrastructure, I think it is very clear that the threat from Russia isn’t just from tanks rolling over a border, although you are seeing that in Ukraine.

“It is about activities that fit below the threshold in the grey zone of activity so that could include cyber attacks.”

Mr Pollard previously identified North Sea infrastructure – such as subsea cables – as a potential “weak point”.

UK defence secretary John Healey will meet his German counterpart Boris Pistorious during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth today, one year after the agreement was first struck.

Conversation