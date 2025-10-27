Fraserburgh Harbour bosses ‘incredibly disappointed’ at ‘galling and unfair’ Westminster cash to fishing sector

Fraserburgh Harbour chiefs warn a lack of cash from a new UK fishing fund could have a negative impact on up to one-third of all jobs in the town.

Port bosses are “incredibly disappointed” that a new Westminster fund has been allocated on the basis of Scotland’s population, not its contribution to fishing.

The Broch is one of several coastal towns in the north-east to get a share of £28 million from the Labour government.

But industry leaders say Scotland should be getting a much larger portion of the overall £360 million UK-wide pot, given the country’s outsized role in the fishing sector.

Pamela Neri, Fraserburgh Harbour’s development manager, said: “We are incredibly disappointed at the lack of industry consultation in advance of this announcement and find it hard to credit that the amount of funding apportioned to Scottish fishing is based upon population rather than landings.

“This announcement affects more than the Harbour.

“It has the potential to impact upon approximately one-third of those employed within the town, including the fish processing companies and our vessel repair and maintenance cluster, both of which rely on the industry.

“The fund has failed to recognise the scale and significance of Scotland’s fishing industry, as well as the deep dependence of coastal communities upon this sector.”

Cash to north-east fishing industry branded ‘galling and unfair’

Fraserburgh is home to Scotland’s largest shellfish port, and has 705 dedicated fishermen.

That’s nearly 20% of the country’s entire shellfish fleet.

“As a community, we are one of the most – if not the most – dependent upon the fishing industry within the UK,” Ms Neri added.

Meanwhile, Peterhead is home to Britain’s largest fishing port.

In 2024, Peterhead surpassed its record for annual fish landings.

More than £257 million-worth of catches had been made by the end of November.

Scotland accounts for more than 60% of the UK’s fishing capacity and seafood exports.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East SNP MP Seamus Logan warned Scotland was being “short-changed” with the “paltry” funding.

“This percentage of overall funds is particularly galling and unfair as well as having a disproportionately negative impact on the local fishing and coastal sector as they battle against a particularly challenging economic environment,” he said.

“When we were still part of the EU, we received 46% of funds based on our share of the UK fishing sector.

“We were led to believe that Labour’s Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund would replicate this allocation.”

His criticisms were echoed by Buckie-based Tory MSP Tim Eagle, who warned the overall funding total was a “pitiful amount”.

But UK Government insiders defended the decision.

What is the UK Government saying?

A senior government source said: “I would take with a pinch of salt, maybe even sea salt, criticisms in relation to maritime matters from the SNP, given their rather checkered record on this.

“The opposition are going to do what the opposition are going to do.

“Whatever you commit, they’re always going to say we want more, and we need more.

“We recognise the importance of fisheries.

“That industry took a significant knock in relation to Brexit, and some of the ways that was implemented by the previous government.

“In that sense, there are responsibles not just on the UK Government, but on the Scottish Government in terms of the stewardship of fishing going forward.”