SNP education chief responds to concerns over Drummond School in Inverness

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth admits concerns about an Inverness school are so high she has to meet parents for face-to-face talks.

The former teacher was responding to the volume of correspondence she received about Drummond School.

Parents of children with additional support needs have been sounding the alarm over claims the short-staffed school is not educating them in a safe environment.

In the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Gilruth said: “I have received quite a lot of correspondence on the school in question. In correspondence with MSPs originally, we look at the legislative landscape here, the responsibilities rest with the Highland Council not with government.

“But given the quantity of correspondence, I was keen to meet with parents and carers and listen to them directly.

“I don’t want to prejudge that meeting before it’s taken place, and it’s very difficult to comment on individual circumstances, but given the strength of feeling of parents and carers, my view as cabinet secretary is I should meet them and listen to them.”

Concerns about Drummond School raised at Holyrood

She was speaking during a wider hearing about proposed new laws on restraint and seclusion in Scottish schools.

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross raised the concerns in his role as convener of Holyrood’s education committee.

Lindsay Fulton, chairperson of the Drummond Parent Council, said the comments were encouraging.

“It’s reassuring to know our voices are beginning to be heard and we hope the meeting will lead to real understanding and positive change for the children at Drummond,” she said.

“We would also like to thank Douglas Ross for raising this in discussion. As parents, we often worry that our voices – and those of our children – are not being fully heard, so it means a great deal to know this issue is being taken seriously.”

Last month, a staffing crisis forced management to close classrooms. There were already problems covering all classes.

It was reported that up to 20 staff had been absent on one day alone.

The parent council said their children’s education was being “stolen”.

Additional support teachers were promised to fix the problem.

Ms Fulton said there is also support for the Restraint and Seclusion in Schools Bill being discussed in Holyrood.

“Every child deserves to be cared for with dignity, compassion, and respect, and we believe the bill is an important step towards achieving that,” she added.

What is the Restraint and Seclusions in Schools Bill?

The Bill, if passed, will require schools to inform parents if their child has been restrained or put into seclusion.

It will also ensure schools have to report annually about any use of the practices.

The legislation has already been backed by the charity Enable and Scotland’s Commissioner for Children and Young People, Nicola Killean.

The Scottish Government will back the general principles of the plan, which is being put through parliament by Labour MSP Daniel Johnson.

Highland Council was approached for comment.