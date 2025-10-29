SNP education chief responds to concerns over Drummond School in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

SNP education chief responds to concerns over Drummond School in Inverness

Parents secured a meeting with Jenny Gilruth after "strength of feeling" made clear by parent worried about their young children.

By Andy Philip
Drummond School. Inverness. Image: DC Thomson. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
Drummond School. Inverness. Image: DC Thomson. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth admits concerns about an Inverness school are so high she has to meet parents for face-to-face talks.

The former teacher was responding to the volume of correspondence she received about Drummond School.

Parents of children with additional support needs have been sounding the alarm over claims the short-staffed school is not educating them in a safe environment.

In the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Gilruth said: “I have received quite a lot of correspondence on the school in question. In correspondence with MSPs originally, we look at the legislative landscape here, the responsibilities rest with the Highland Council not with government.

“But given the quantity of correspondence, I was keen to meet with parents and carers and listen to them directly.

“I don’t want to prejudge that meeting before it’s taken place, and it’s very difficult to comment on individual circumstances, but given the strength of feeling of parents and carers, my view as cabinet secretary is I should meet them and listen to them.”

Concerns about Drummond School raised at Holyrood

She was speaking during a wider hearing about proposed new laws on restraint and seclusion in Scottish schools.

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross raised the concerns in his role as convener of Holyrood’s education committee.

Lindsay Fulton, chairperson of the Drummond Parent Council, said the comments were encouraging.

Drummond Road, Inverness.

“It’s reassuring to know our voices are beginning to be heard and we hope the meeting will lead to real understanding and positive change for the children at Drummond,” she said.

“We would also like to thank Douglas Ross for raising this in discussion. As parents, we often worry that our voices – and those of our children – are not being fully heard, so it means a great deal to know this issue is being taken seriously.”

Last month, a staffing crisis forced management to close classrooms. There were already problems covering all classes.

It was reported that up to 20 staff had been absent on one day alone.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth will visit Inverness. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The parent council said their children’s education was being “stolen”.

Additional support teachers were promised to fix the problem.

Ms Fulton said there is also support for the Restraint and Seclusion in Schools Bill being discussed in Holyrood.

“Every child deserves to be cared for with dignity, compassion, and respect, and we believe the bill is an important step towards achieving that,” she added.

What is the Restraint and Seclusions in Schools Bill?

The Bill, if passed, will require schools to inform parents if their child has been restrained or put into seclusion.

It will also ensure schools have to report annually about any use of the practices.

The legislation has already been backed by the charity Enable and Scotland’s Commissioner for Children and Young People, Nicola Killean.

The Scottish Government will back the general principles of the plan, which is being put through parliament by Labour MSP Daniel Johnson.

Highland Council was approached for comment.

Conversation