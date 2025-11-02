7 big risks in north of Scotland from Russian aggression

The north of Scotland and its surrounding waters sit at the very heart of the West’s strategy to combat growing threats from Russia.

But with great responsibility comes escalating fears of sabotage at a time when tensions with the Kremlin are at their hottest since the Cold War.

We spoke to security experts to build a picture of seven key pieces of national infrastructure at risk in an era of drone warfare and increased cyber crime as the UK moves to “war fighting readiness”.

1. RAF Lossiemouth

The Moray airbase has grown into a “critical” link in Nato military efforts to deter Russia – which makes it a potential target.

Once on the verge of closing, RAF Lossiemouth is among Britain’s most integral military hubs.

UK defence chiefs recently revealed that German planes can now fly from the north coast base as part of a new pact.

In a world where Britain was at war with Russia, key allies such as Germany would be able to land in Lossiemouth without difficulty if a mission turns sour.

The base’s position next to the North Sea makes it a prime spot for hunting and intercepting Russian vessels secretly lurking in our waters.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have also regularly been scrambled to track Russian bombers in Scottish airspace.

That’s why the Moray base would be a target.

Professor Andrew Neal, an international security expert at Edinburgh University, warns Scottish bases including Lossiemouth are exposed.

“If we’re talking about a direct attack, I don’t know how resilient they’d be,” he said.

But geography isn’t all bad for military bases like Lossiemouth, given the great distance from Russia.

“There’s a big body of sea separating them from any incomers, so you get plenty of warning,” Mr Neal added.

2. North Sea oil rigs

The sudden spike in bills after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine showed Britain’s energy security vulnerabilities.

Offshore energy installations like North Sea rigs and platforms are already identified as being at risk from sabotage in the UK’s strategic defence review published in June.

The sweeping 144-page document warns Britain’s maritime security is “increasingly vulnerable” despite being “critical” to everyday life.

And the conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows how oil storage sites can become direct drone strike targets when conflict erupts.

But how are North Sea oil rigs protected at the moment, and what more can be done?

The Royal Navy plays a key role in carrying out underwater surveillance to detect any threats to key offshore infrastructure.

A new ship – RFA Proteus – was launched for this purpose in 2023.

Appropriately, it started out as a support vessel for oil rigs.

Britain works closely with key European allies when it comes to protecting offshore energy hubs.

That extends beyond oil rigs as offshore wind farms become more prevalent.

In May, the UK Government signed a clean energy agreement with Norway which will also see the two countries work more closely to protect sea-based infrastructure.

But keeping installations like oil rigs safe can often start with the staff employed to work on them.

Energy security insiders say staff working offshore are well-trained to look out for and respond to threats – ranging from errant Russian vessels to critical incidents.

3. Subsea cables and power grid

Offshore threats extend beyond oil rigs or wind turbines.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard warned subsea cables are a potential “weak spot” when it comes to fending off Russian sabotage.

Why does that matter?

Simply put, these subsea cables carry data and information which help shift electricity and power the internet.

Knock them out on a large scale and the country risks blackouts and huge economic damage.

You don’t need to go far to see examples on a much smaller scale.

Damage to a cable in the far north just months ago left hundreds of residents across Orkney and Shetland without internet access or phone service.

Russian spy vessels have previously been spotted in the North Sea mapping out subsea cables.

Their patrols span all the way around to the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of the Outer Hebrides.

Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for the Western Isles, says locals actively look out for shadow Russian ships which could potentially damage transatlantic cables.

“Everybody’s got ship trackers on their phone,” he says.

“People tend to think our frontlines is thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

“Our frontline is my backyard.”

Security academic Professor Andrew Neal warned it is incredibly difficult to defend infrastructure on all fronts.

“There’s just so much of it,” he says.

“You can’t defend everything, it’s not possible.”

Mr Neal recently visited Shetland. Speaking to locals, he was struck by claims Navy vessels responsible for defensive patrols hardly ever seem to be around.

If anything, Danish boats were more likely to stop by on the way to the Faroe Islands.

4. Aberdeen-based energy firms

It’s not just in the North Sea where vulnerabilities lie.

An increase in cyber crime from hostile state actors – including Russia – leaves energy firms headquartered in Aberdeen and across the north-east at risk.

This is often described by experts as “grey zone” activity, attacks which can be hugely damaging but fall below the threshold of full-scale war.

Government security sources told The Press and Journal they work closely with firms critical to national infrastructure – like oil and gas firms – to protect them from cyber sabotage.

This can sometimes be as simple as monitoring the safety of laptops or internet servers.

But security sources say it’s now often a case of if, not when, a company or organisation will fall victim to harmful cyber crime.

That means energy firms need to know how to respond and act when something does go wrong.

The UK’s strategic defence review acknowledged that “cyber threats will become harder to mitigate as technology evolves”.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence is seen as a particular threat.

Sources from leading trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) say this has been a major topic of discussion in the sector for nearly a decade.

OEUK itself runs cybersecurity training to make businesses more aware about risks.

And sources say the energy industry can learn from businesses elsewhere who have fallen victim to cyber attacks – citing retailer M&S as a recent example.

5. St Fergus Gas Plant

Vital energy installations in the north-east aren’t just offshore.

The St Fergus terminal, near Peterhead, regularly supplies more than 25% of the UK’s gas which is piped in from Norway.

The gas plant is therefore a natural target for Russian aggression.

Sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022, which ran between Russia and Germany, shows how gas supplies can come under attack.

As with oil platforms and subsea cables, the Royal Navy play is expected to help deter any potential threats.

The UK Government’s defence review specifically cites the Nord Stream crisis as the type of incident the military must help prevent.

Multinational firms like Shell which operate at St Fergus also have procedures in place in the case of an emergency.

6. Shetland spaceport

Unst, in Shetland, lies at the northern tip of the British Isles.

That means it is already a key location when it comes to identifying Russian threats in the North Sea.

More crucially, it’s also the home to a new spaceport which opened last May.

The remote site is primarily intended for commercial rocket launches.

But the UK Government’s strategic defence review warns Russia and China are actively seeking to “weaponise space”.

Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland, warned the high-tech spaceport was an obvious risk for potential aggression.

“You wouldn’t need to do anything to the physical infrastructure of the spaceport itself if you were able to cut off its digital and energy connections,” he says.

The veteran MP believes the spaceport would be vital to national defence if needed, even if that is not its primary purpose.

“The interoperability of the spaceport, with something that would be more military or defensive in its capacity, could be fairly easily achieved,” he says.

More broadly, Mr Carmichael pointed out how crucial the northern isles were to Britain’s defences in past world wars.

“Because of where they are, both Orkney and Shetland were both really important strategically,” he said.

“Even in the 21st Century, that’s still true.

“You could cut off the whole of Europe by controlling that small piece of sea.”

7. Dounreay nuclear site

The former nuclear station, near Thurso, is in the process of being decommissioned.

But nuclear radiation doesn’t disappear quickly.

Emergency procedures remain in place in the event something goes wrong during the process.

Defence chiefs designated zones to outline who would be most at risk from a nuclear emergency.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation is responsible for preventing sabotage at Dounreay and the theft of radioactive materials from the site.

In our interview, Prof Neal said concerns over attacks on nuclear facilities are not widespread in defence cicles.

An attack on Dounreay might sound terrifying – but it’s not the best use of resources for a hostile actor like Russia, he reassures.

“They’re often in quite remote places,” he said.

“It wouldn’t have the same degrading effect that sabotage tries to have.

“It would be attention grabbing, it would be provocative, but ultimately I don’t think that’s what sabotage is about.”