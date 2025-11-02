7 big risks in north of Scotland from Russian aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

7 big risks in north of Scotland from Russian aggression

Military bases, North Sea oil rigs and Aberdeen-based energy firms are among critical national infrastructure all vulnerable to Russian sabotage, as our investigation shows.

RAF Typhoons are on standby to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to UK air space. Image supplied by the RAF.
RAF Typhoons are on standby to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to UK air space. Image supplied by the RAF.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The north of Scotland and its surrounding waters sit at the very heart of the West’s strategy to combat growing threats from Russia.

But with great responsibility comes escalating fears of sabotage at a time when tensions with the Kremlin are at their hottest since the Cold War.

We spoke to security experts to build a picture of seven key pieces of national infrastructure at risk in an era of drone warfare and increased cyber crime as the UK moves to “war fighting readiness”.

1. RAF Lossiemouth

Typhoons and ships launched from RAF Lossiemouth are used to hunt for Russian vessels in the North Sea. Image: Royal Navy.

The Moray airbase has grown into a “critical” link in Nato military efforts to deter Russia – which makes it a potential target.

Once on the verge of closing, RAF Lossiemouth is among Britain’s most integral military hubs.

UK defence chiefs recently revealed that German planes can now fly from the north coast base as part of a new pact.

In a world where Britain was at war with Russia, key allies such as Germany would be able to land in Lossiemouth without difficulty if a mission turns sour.

A P8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth.
A P-8 leaving RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The base’s position next to the North Sea makes it a prime spot for hunting and intercepting Russian vessels secretly lurking in our waters.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have also regularly been scrambled to track Russian bombers in Scottish airspace.

That’s why the Moray base would be a target.

Professor Andrew Neal, an international security expert at Edinburgh University, warns Scottish bases including Lossiemouth are exposed.

“If we’re talking about a direct attack, I don’t know how resilient they’d be,” he said.

But geography isn’t all bad for military bases like Lossiemouth, given the great distance from Russia.

“There’s a big body of sea separating them from any incomers, so you get plenty of warning,” Mr Neal added.

2. North Sea oil rigs

Oil rigs could be a target for Russian aggression.

The sudden spike in bills after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine showed Britain’s energy security vulnerabilities.

Offshore energy installations like North Sea rigs and platforms are already identified as being at risk from sabotage in the UK’s strategic defence review published in June.

The sweeping 144-page document warns Britain’s maritime security is “increasingly vulnerable” despite being “critical” to everyday life.

And the conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows how oil storage sites can become direct drone strike targets when conflict erupts.

But how are North Sea oil rigs protected at the moment, and what more can be done?

The Royal Navy plays a key role in carrying out underwater surveillance to detect any threats to key offshore infrastructure.

RFA Proteus monitoring a shadow Russian ship in the North Sea. Image: PA.

A new ship – RFA Proteus – was launched for this purpose in 2023.

Appropriately, it started out as a support vessel for oil rigs.

Britain works closely with key European allies when it comes to protecting offshore energy hubs.

That extends beyond oil rigs as offshore wind farms become more prevalent.

In May, the UK Government signed a clean energy agreement with Norway which will also see the two countries work more closely to protect sea-based infrastructure.

But keeping installations like oil rigs safe can often start with the staff employed to work on them.

Energy security insiders say staff working offshore are well-trained to look out for and respond to threats – ranging from errant Russian vessels to critical incidents.

3. Subsea cables and power grid

Offshore threats extend beyond oil rigs or wind turbines.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard warned subsea cables are a potential “weak spot” when it comes to fending off Russian sabotage.

UK defence minister Luke Pollard. Image: PA.

Why does that matter?

Simply put, these subsea cables carry data and information which help shift electricity and power the internet.

Knock them out on a large scale and the country risks blackouts and huge economic damage.

You don’t need to go far to see examples on a much smaller scale.

Map showing subsea cable from mainland Scotland to Orkney, Shetland and the Faroe Islands
Subsea cables are vital for connecting islands like Orkney and Shetland to the mainland. Image: Clarke Cooper.

Damage to a cable in the far north just months ago left hundreds of residents across Orkney and Shetland without internet access or phone service.

Russian spy vessels have previously been spotted in the North Sea mapping out subsea cables.

Their patrols span all the way around to the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of the Outer Hebrides.

Torcuil Crichton MP.
Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton.

Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for the Western Isles, says locals actively look out for shadow Russian ships which could potentially damage transatlantic cables.

“Everybody’s got ship trackers on their phone,” he says.

“People tend to think our frontlines is thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

“Our frontline is my backyard.”

Security academic Professor Andrew Neal warned it is incredibly difficult to defend infrastructure on all fronts.

“There’s just so much of it,” he says.

“You can’t defend everything, it’s not possible.”

Mr Neal recently visited Shetland. Speaking to locals, he was struck by claims Navy vessels responsible for defensive patrols hardly ever seem to be around.

If anything, Danish boats were more likely to stop by on the way to the Faroe Islands.

4. Aberdeen-based energy firms

It’s not just in the North Sea where vulnerabilities lie.

An increase in cyber crime from hostile state actors – including Russia – leaves energy firms headquartered in Aberdeen and across the north-east at risk.

This is often described by experts as “grey zone” activity, attacks which can be hugely damaging but fall below the threshold of full-scale war.

Government security sources told The Press and Journal they work closely with firms critical to national infrastructure – like oil and gas firms – to protect them from cyber sabotage.

This can sometimes be as simple as monitoring the safety of laptops or internet servers.

An estimated one in five jobs in Aberdeen is linked to the offshore energy industry
Energy firms headquartered in Aberdeen risk being targeted in cyber attacks. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

But security sources say it’s now often a case of if, not when, a company or organisation will fall victim to harmful cyber crime.

That means energy firms need to know how to respond and act when something does go wrong.

The UK’s strategic defence review acknowledged that “cyber threats will become harder to mitigate as technology evolves”.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence is seen as a particular threat.

Sources from leading trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) say this has been a major topic of discussion in the sector for nearly a decade.

OEUK itself runs cybersecurity training to make businesses more aware about risks.

And sources say the energy industry can learn from businesses elsewhere who have fallen victim to cyber attacks – citing retailer M&S as a recent example.

5. St Fergus Gas Plant

St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.
St Fergus Gas Terminal is vital to the UK’s energy supply. Image: PA.

Vital energy installations in the north-east aren’t just offshore.

The St Fergus terminal, near Peterhead, regularly supplies more than 25% of the UK’s gas which is piped in from Norway.

The gas plant is therefore a natural target for Russian aggression.

Sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022, which ran between Russia and Germany, shows how gas supplies can come under attack.

As with oil platforms and subsea cables, the Royal Navy play is expected to help deter any potential threats.

The UK Government’s defence review specifically cites the Nord Stream crisis as the type of incident the military must help prevent.

Multinational firms like Shell which operate at St Fergus also have procedures in place in the case of an emergency.

6. Shetland spaceport

UK Space Agency has invested a further £3.5 million to support the launch of operations at the Shetland Spaceport.
Shetland Spaceport sits at the tip of Unst. Image: UK Space Agency.

Unst, in Shetland, lies at the northern tip of the British Isles.

That means it is already a key location when it comes to identifying Russian threats in the North Sea.

More crucially, it’s also the home to a new spaceport which opened last May.

A rocket engine exploded during a launch trial at the Shetland spaceport last year. Image: BBC.

The remote site is primarily intended for commercial rocket launches.

But the UK Government’s strategic defence review warns Russia and China are actively seeking to “weaponise space”.

Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland, warned the high-tech spaceport was an obvious risk for potential aggression.

“You wouldn’t need to do anything to the physical infrastructure of the spaceport itself if you were able to cut off its digital and energy connections,” he says.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

The veteran MP believes the spaceport would be vital to national defence if needed, even if that is not its primary purpose.

“The interoperability of the spaceport, with something that would be more military or defensive in its capacity, could be fairly easily achieved,” he says.

More broadly, Mr Carmichael pointed out how crucial the northern isles were to Britain’s defences in past world wars.

“Because of where they are, both Orkney and Shetland were both really important strategically,” he said.

“Even in the 21st Century, that’s still true.

“You could cut off the whole of Europe by controlling that small piece of sea.”

7. Dounreay nuclear site

The former nuclear station, near Thurso, is in the process of being decommissioned.

But nuclear radiation doesn’t disappear quickly.

Emergency procedures remain in place in the event something goes wrong during the process.

Defence chiefs designated zones to outline who would be most at risk from a nuclear emergency.

Dounreay power station along the coast
The Dounreay nuclear station is in the process of being decommissioned. Image: Shutterstock.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation is responsible for preventing sabotage at Dounreay and the theft of radioactive materials from the site.

In our interview, Prof Neal said concerns over attacks on nuclear facilities are not widespread in defence cicles.

An attack on Dounreay might sound terrifying – but it’s not the best use of resources for a hostile actor like Russia, he reassures.

“They’re often in quite remote places,” he said.

“It wouldn’t have the same degrading effect that sabotage tries to have.

“It would be attention grabbing, it would be provocative, but ultimately I don’t think that’s what sabotage is about.”

Conversation