Exclusive: Inverness asylum funding concerns ‘could provoke anti-migrant campaign’

The Scottish Secretary at Westminster has refused to commit more money for any strain on local public services in Inverness caused by the decision to house hundreds of asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks.

Douglas Alexander says the SNP Government already has a “record settlement” and should be able to find money in Holyrood.

The comment provoked anger that a lack of clarity on finances will fan flames of anti-migrant protest.

A petition has already been created to “stop asylum seekers”, specifically complaining about a lack of local consultation, stretched healthcare and limited housing.

More than 8,700 people had signed it by Friday.

“It’s jaw-dropping,” one senior SNP source said.

“If there’s not any extra money, it creates the idea that services will be spread more thinly, which is precisely the wrong message.”

The Scottish Government did not expect the barracks plan so has not factored anything into extra spending plans for local services within existing budgets.

Mr Alexander was asked by The Press and Journal if more money will be coming two days after the accommodation policy emerged in reports, rather than a formal announcement.

‘SNP has the resources’

He said: “As a UK Government we’ve delivered a record settlement, an additional £5.2 billion to the Scottish Government as part of the last settlement from the UK Government.

“That’s the largest financial contribution since the advent of devolution 25 years ago. So, sadly over the last almost 20 years, we’ve seen Scottish local government systematically underfunded by the choices made in Holyrood by the SNP-led Scottish Government.

“If there are concerns in terms of local government finances here in Scotland, rightly and reasonably those questions should be directed towards the SNP-led Scottish Government.”

Asked to clarify it would be for the Scottish Government to use money in its existing budget, he replied: “They are responsible for providing financial support to local authorities across Scotland. They have the resources to do so.”

The way the decision emerged has already been condemned by local MSPs and MPs in Inverness and the wider Highlands.

Anger at lack of details on Cameron Barracks plan

Angus Macdonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, raised his concerns about the location, surrounded by housing and next to Millburn Academy.

The ex-soldier, who was briefly based there in the early 1980s, put his concern directly to Alex Norris, the UK minister for asylum.

“Why was I not engaged in any discussion? Why were the Scottish Government not engaged in conversation, and why were Highland Council and other authorities just informed, rather than engaged?” he asked.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain – who visited the barracks on Friday – put concerns to the Scottish Government in an urgent question at Holyrood this week.

He said: “There are simply not enough resources in the Highlands. Inverness general practices are creaking at the seams, Raigmore is unable to keep up with appointments, and there are not enough dentists to go round.”

SNP Government social justice minister Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs she was frustrated by a lack of discussion with the UK Government.

“We are here to represent our communities, and, of course, local residents have a number of concerns,” she said.

“I believe that many of those concerns are based on a concern about local service provision.

“That is exactly why I have written to the Home Secretary twice to lay out specific concerns.”

Highland Council will meet on Monday to discuss the impact of the decision and what happens next.

There are also questions over the change of use being imposed on the old barracks.

“The UK Government has not provided the Highland Council with the necessary information in which to come to a view on whether the proposals could be undertaken without the need for planning permission,” the council said in a statement.

In the Commons this week, Mr Norris, who is also responsible for border security in the UK Government, said: “My officials have been engaging directly and regularly in advance of this announcement with the Scottish Government, the relevant councils and local service providers, and will continue to do so.

“Whatever decisions are made regarding specific locations, we are clear that the impact on communities must be minimised.”