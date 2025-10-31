Exclusive: Inverness asylum funding concerns ‘could provoke anti-migrant campaign’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Inverness asylum funding concerns ‘could provoke anti-migrant campaign’

SNP sources are furious the UK Government is not committing more money after announcing 300 men could be housed in Cameron Barracks.

By Andy Philip & Denny Andonova
Cameron Barracks in Inverness where the Home Office plans to house asylum seekers.
Cameron Barracks in Inverness. Image: Moira MacKintosh

The Scottish Secretary at Westminster has refused to commit more money for any strain on local public services in Inverness caused by the decision to house hundreds of asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks.

Douglas Alexander says the SNP Government already has a “record settlement” and should be able to find money in Holyrood.

The comment provoked anger that a lack of clarity on finances will fan flames of anti-migrant protest.

A petition has already been created to “stop asylum seekers”, specifically complaining about a lack of local consultation, stretched healthcare and limited housing.

More than 8,700 people had signed it by Friday.

“It’s jaw-dropping,” one senior SNP source said.

“If there’s not any extra money, it creates the idea that services will be spread more thinly, which is precisely the wrong message.”

Douglas Alexander MP says the Scottish Government has enough cash. Image: PA.

The Scottish Government did not expect the barracks plan so has not factored anything into extra spending plans for local services within existing budgets.

Mr Alexander was asked by The Press and Journal if more money will be coming two days after the accommodation policy emerged in reports, rather than a formal announcement.

‘SNP has the resources’

He said: “As a UK Government we’ve delivered a record settlement, an additional £5.2 billion to the Scottish Government as part of the last settlement from the UK Government.

“That’s the largest financial contribution since the advent of devolution 25 years ago. So, sadly over the last almost 20 years, we’ve seen Scottish local government systematically underfunded by the choices made in Holyrood by the SNP-led Scottish Government.

“If there are concerns in terms of local government finances here in Scotland, rightly and reasonably those questions should be directed towards the SNP-led Scottish Government.”

Cameron Barrack in Inverness where a refurb is required.
Cameron Barracks has been used for a range of purpose for over a century including hosting camps for voluntary cadet organisations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Asked to clarify it would be for the Scottish Government to use money in its existing budget, he replied: “They are responsible for providing financial support to local authorities across Scotland. They have the resources to do so.”

The way the decision emerged has already been condemned by local MSPs and MPs in Inverness and the wider Highlands.

Anger at lack of details on Cameron Barracks plan

Angus Macdonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, raised his concerns about the location, surrounded by housing and next to Millburn Academy.

The ex-soldier, who was briefly based there in the early 1980s, put his concern directly to Alex Norris, the UK minister for asylum.

“Why was I not engaged in any discussion? Why were the Scottish Government not engaged in conversation, and why were Highland Council and other authorities just informed, rather than engaged?” he asked.

Highland Council said they will remove flags hung outside Cameron Barracks as thousands signed a petition against asylum seekers. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain – who visited the barracks on Friday – put concerns to the Scottish Government in an urgent question at Holyrood this week.

He said: “There are simply not enough resources in the Highlands. Inverness general practices are creaking at the seams, Raigmore is unable to keep up with appointments, and there are not enough dentists to go round.”

SNP Government social justice minister Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs she was frustrated by a lack of discussion with the UK Government.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said she is seeking details from the Home Office. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“We are here to represent our communities, and, of course, local residents have a number of concerns,” she said.

“I believe that many of those concerns are based on a concern about local service provision.

“That is exactly why I have written to the Home Secretary twice to lay out specific concerns.”

Highland Council will meet on Monday to discuss the impact of the decision and what happens next.

The barracks has played host to military bands, training and housed Afghans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There are also questions over the change of use being imposed on the old barracks.

“The UK Government has not provided the Highland Council with the necessary information in which to come to a view on whether the proposals could be undertaken without the need for planning permission,” the council said in a statement.

In the Commons this week, Mr Norris, who is also responsible for border security in the UK Government, said: “My officials have been engaging directly and regularly in advance of this announcement with the Scottish Government, the relevant councils and local service providers, and will continue to do so.

“Whatever decisions are made regarding specific locations, we are clear that the impact on communities must be minimised.”

