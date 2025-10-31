Exclusive: Aberdeenshire Reform councillor fails in Holyrood bid – after Tories turned him down too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeenshire Reform councillor fails in Holyrood bid – after Tories turned him down too

Dominic Lonchay says he no longer wants to head to the Scottish Parliament anyway and is “happy” to carry on in East Garioch.

Dominic Lonchay failed vetting to stand for Reform at Holyrood. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

An Aberdeenshire Reform councillor failed vetting in his bid to run at next year’s Holyrood election – after he was previously rejected by the Tories, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Dominic Lonchay, who represents East Garioch, says he is content to remain in his council post and has no anger over the snub.

The Reform councillor told The P&J he now no longer wants to be an MSP anyway despite trying to stand for two different parties.

‘I am very happy’

“I am in a happy place,” he said.

“I am very happy with the way it has gone.

“It was not meant to be. It’s one of those things.

“I am not angry about it.”

Mr Lonchay says he was told he could give his application another go after he was unsuccessful initially.

But he decided not to bother after talks with his family.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stands behind a lectern as he speaks in Aberdeen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The East Garioch councillor – who defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform in May – is unsure why he failed vetting.

“You take me as I am,” he said.

“Maybe I ruffle a few feathers on the way.”

Reform would not share any inside details about his rejection.

‘Really thorough’

Mr Lonchay talked up the party’s vetting procedures.

“They were really thorough,” he said.

“Reform being a new party has to be really careful as to who they take on.

“They’ve come up so fast and high.

“They have to be whiter than white.”

Reform insiders say the party’s vetting for next year’s election is rigorous.

Mr Lonchay suggested Mr Farage’s party may be looking for MSPs with more “public presence”.

“I don’t do social media, because I believe it’s more disruptive than constructive,” he told The P&J.

“Maybe some of my colleagues have got a higher profile.”

Mr Lonchay says he will “probably” stand again at the 2027 council election.

Six former Tories now sit for Reform in Aberdeenshire.

Polls have indicated Mr Farage’s party could pick up multiple Holyrood seats at the 2026 election.

Conversation