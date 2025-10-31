Exclusive: Aberdeenshire Reform councillor fails in Holyrood bid – after Tories turned him down too

An Aberdeenshire Reform councillor failed vetting in his bid to run at next year’s Holyrood election – after he was previously rejected by the Tories, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Dominic Lonchay, who represents East Garioch, says he is content to remain in his council post and has no anger over the snub.

The Reform councillor told The P&J he now no longer wants to be an MSP anyway despite trying to stand for two different parties.

‘I am very happy’

“I am in a happy place,” he said.

“I am very happy with the way it has gone.

“It was not meant to be. It’s one of those things.

“I am not angry about it.”

Mr Lonchay says he was told he could give his application another go after he was unsuccessful initially.

But he decided not to bother after talks with his family.

The East Garioch councillor – who defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform in May – is unsure why he failed vetting.

“You take me as I am,” he said.

“Maybe I ruffle a few feathers on the way.”

Reform would not share any inside details about his rejection.

‘Really thorough’

Mr Lonchay talked up the party’s vetting procedures.

“They were really thorough,” he said.

“Reform being a new party has to be really careful as to who they take on.

“They’ve come up so fast and high.

“They have to be whiter than white.”

Reform insiders say the party’s vetting for next year’s election is rigorous.

Mr Lonchay suggested Mr Farage’s party may be looking for MSPs with more “public presence”.

“I don’t do social media, because I believe it’s more disruptive than constructive,” he told The P&J.

“Maybe some of my colleagues have got a higher profile.”

Mr Lonchay says he will “probably” stand again at the 2027 council election.

Six former Tories now sit for Reform in Aberdeenshire.

Polls have indicated Mr Farage’s party could pick up multiple Holyrood seats at the 2026 election.