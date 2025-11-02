Inverness asylum seeker Cameron Barracks plan ‘no different’ to using town centre hotel

Inverness MP Angus MacDonald says housing asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks will be “every bit as bad” as a town centre hotel.

He is accusing the UK Government of moving the problem “as far away as possible” to try and get away with it.

Angus MacDonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, pointed out the barracks is surrounded by housing and located next to Millburn Academy.

The ex-soldier, who was based there briefly in the 1980s, says he found out about the plan from the media and was not engaged by the UK Government on the issue in advance.

‘I think they’ll congregate in town centre’

“Why is it a bad idea? Well, 300 young men arriving there, not able to speak English, will get very bored.

“I think they’ll congregate in the town centre, Mr MacDonald told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

“I think putting it in a town centre camp is every bit as bad as a town centre hotel.

“To all intents and purposes this barracks is a town centre accommodation, like a hotel.

“Why would you close one in Dover and open one in Inverness? It’s ridiculous.”

He added: “What they’re doing is they’re putting them as far away as possible, and hoping they can get away with it.”

Mr MacDonald told the broadcaster those arriving in the UK and claiming asylum should be processed near to where they arrive into the country.

He said: “Let’s do it down where they come into Great Britain, and do it quickly and efficiently.”

The UK Government has refused to commit more money to supporting any strain on local public services as a result of the use of Cameron Barracks.

Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander says the SNP Government already has a “record settlement” and should be able to find money in Holyrood.

He told The Press and Journal: “If there are concerns in terms of local government finances here in Scotland, rightly and reasonably those questions should be directed towards the SNP-led Scottish Government.”

‘Jaw-dropping’

One senior SNP source said this approach was “jaw-dropping”.

“If there’s not any extra money, it creates the idea that services will be spread more thinly, which is precisely the wrong message,” they said.

The Scottish Government did not expect the plan so has no extra spending for local services within existing budgets.

Speaking in the Commons in response to Angus MacDonald, border security minister Alex Norris said: “My officials have been engaging directly and regularly in advance of this announcement with the Scottish Government, the relevant councils and local service providers, and will continue to do so.

“Whatever decisions are made regarding specific locations, we are clear that the impact on communities must be minimised.”

The UK Government say that once those set to be housed at the army installation arrive they will be given a briefing and orientation about the site and the local community, including sessions on anti-social behaviour and road safety.

“Asylum seekers at the site are not detained, however the site is self-contained and essential services are provided on site to reduce the impact on local services,” it said.