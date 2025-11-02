Inverness asylum seeker Cameron Barracks plan ‘no different’ to using town centre hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness asylum seeker Cameron Barracks plan ‘no different’ to using town centre hotel

Angus MacDonald says he's concerned those asylum seekers housed at the army installation may congregate in Inverness.

By Alasdair Clark
Cameron Barracks in Inverness, where the government want to house asylum seekers.
Cameron Barracks in Inverness, where the government want to house asylum seekers temporarily. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Inverness MP Angus MacDonald says housing asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks will be “every bit as bad” as a town centre hotel.

He is accusing the UK Government of moving the problem “as far away as possible” to try and get away with it.

Angus MacDonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, pointed out the barracks is surrounded by housing and located next to Millburn Academy.

The ex-soldier, who was based there briefly in the 1980s, says he found out about the plan from the media and was not engaged by the UK Government on the issue in advance.

‘I think they’ll congregate in town centre’

“Why is it a bad idea? Well, 300 young men arriving there, not able to speak English, will get very bored.

“I think they’ll congregate in the town centre, Mr MacDonald told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

“I think putting it in a town centre camp is every bit as bad as a town centre hotel.

“To all intents and purposes this barracks is a town centre accommodation, like a hotel.

“Why would you close one in Dover and open one in Inverness? It’s ridiculous.”

New Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire MP, Angus MacDonald
Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire MP Angus MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He added: “What they’re doing is they’re putting them as far away as possible, and hoping they can get away with it.”

Mr MacDonald told the broadcaster those arriving in the UK and claiming asylum should be processed near to where they arrive into the country.

He said: “Let’s do it down where they come into Great Britain, and do it quickly and efficiently.”

The UK Government has refused to commit more money to supporting any strain on local public services as a result of the use of Cameron Barracks.

Cameron Barracks in Inverness, where the government wants to house asylum seekers
A petition opposing the plan raises concerns about the strain on local services. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The UK Government insist the base would be self-sufficient. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander says the SNP Government already has a “record settlement” and should be able to find money in Holyrood.

He told The Press and Journal: “If there are concerns in terms of local government finances here in Scotland, rightly and reasonably those questions should be directed towards the SNP-led Scottish Government.”

‘Jaw-dropping’

One senior SNP source said this approach was “jaw-dropping”.

“It’s jaw-dropping,” one senior SNP source said.

“If there’s not any extra money, it creates the idea that services will be spread more thinly, which is precisely the wrong message,” they said.

The Scottish Government did not expect the plan so has no extra spending for local services within existing budgets.

Speaking in the Commons in response to Angus MacDonald, border security minister Alex Norris said: “My officials have been engaging directly and regularly in advance of this announcement with the Scottish Government, the relevant councils and local service providers, and will continue to do so.

Cameron Barracks in Inverness
The barracks is near to local housing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Whatever decisions are made regarding specific locations, we are clear that the impact on communities must be minimised.”

The UK Government say that once those set to be housed at the army installation arrive they will be given a briefing and orientation about the site and the local community, including sessions on anti-social behaviour and road safety.

“Asylum seekers at the site are not detained, however the site is self-contained and essential services are provided on site to reduce the impact on local services,” it said.

