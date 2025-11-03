Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard fails in Holyrood election bid – as new SNP candidate picked

Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard has failed in his bid to jump ship and return to the Scottish Parliament at next year’s national election.

The local authority chief lost out to Westhill councillor Fatima Joji – who used to work for him – in the contest to stand for the SNP in Aberdeenshire West.

Mr Allard previously served as a regional North East MSP from 2013 to 2016 and was later a Euro MP until Brexit put an end to that.

Aberdeen council insiders told The P&J controversy surrounding the troubled SNP-Lib Dem administration likely hampered his attempt to win over local party support.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor’s response to the Raac construction crisis Balnagask has been heavily criticised by campaigners.

‘Not surprised’

“I think it’s definitely had an effect,” one council source said.

“I’m really not surprised.

“I was very surprised when he put himself forward for it.”

Mr Allard declined to comment on any reasons when approached by The Press and Journal on Monday.

He said it will be up for SNP members to decide whether he is included in the party’s regional list – the second ballot in Scottish elections where multiple candidates appear for votes based on political party preference.

Fatima Joji has ‘so much respect’ for former boss

Successful SNP candidate Ms Joji has been a councillor in Aberdeenshire since the 2022 local election.

The Westhill councillor had topped the party’s North East regional list for the 2021 Holyrood vote but was not elected.

She worked for Mr Allard doing digital media when he was in the European Parliament and has known him since she was a pupil at Westhill Academy.

Ms Joji said the SNP contest for the Aberdeenshire West seat was close.

“I have so much respect for Christian,” she said.

“He’s really experienced. It was tight.”

She added: “I can bring fresh energy and perspective to the campaign.”

Ms Joji will be hoping to unseat incumbent Tory MSP Alexander Burnett, who has won the seat at the last two elections.

Her Westhill council ward sits within the Aberdeenshire West constituency she will be contesting.

Towns within the large Holyrood seat include Aboyne, Banchory, and Huntly.

Ms Joji started working for Banff and Buchan Coast SNP MSP Karen Adam last November.

She was previously employed by former Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who lost out at the last Westminster election.

But what are her priorities?

“I’m absolutely going to be pushing hard on independence,” she told The P&J.

“I’m concerned about rural transport.

“I’m really upset at some of the decisions made by the Tory administration at Aberdeenshire Council.”

She believes Labour and the Conservatives have overseen a “managed decline” of Scotland at a UK-level.

