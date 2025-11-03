Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard fails in Holyrood election bid – as new SNP candidate picked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard fails in Holyrood election bid – as new SNP candidate picked

The former MSP was hoping to return to the Scottish Parliament but lost out to an Aberdeenshire councillor who used to work for him.

By Justin Bowie
Council co-leader councillor Christian Allard.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard has failed in his bid to jump ship and return to the Scottish Parliament at next year’s national election.

The local authority chief lost out to Westhill councillor Fatima Joji – who used to work for him – in the contest to stand for the SNP in Aberdeenshire West.

Mr Allard previously served as a regional North East MSP from 2013 to 2016 and was later a Euro MP until Brexit put an end to that.

Aberdeen council insiders told The P&J controversy surrounding the troubled SNP-Lib Dem administration likely hampered his attempt to win over local party support.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor’s response to the Raac construction crisis Balnagask has been heavily criticised by campaigners.

‘Not surprised’

“I think it’s definitely had an effect,” one council source said.

“I’m really not surprised.

“I was very surprised when he put himself forward for it.”

Mr Allard declined to comment on any reasons when approached by The Press and Journal on Monday.

He said it will be up for SNP members to decide whether he is included in the party’s regional list – the second ballot in Scottish elections where multiple candidates appear for votes based on political party preference.

Councillor Fatima Joji.
Westhill and District councillor Fatima Joji. Image: Fatima Joji.

Fatima Joji has ‘so much respect’ for former boss

Successful SNP candidate Ms Joji has been a councillor in Aberdeenshire since the 2022 local election.

The Westhill councillor had topped the party’s North East regional list for the 2021 Holyrood vote but was not elected.

She worked for Mr Allard doing digital media when he was in the European Parliament and has known him since she was a pupil at Westhill Academy.

Ms Joji said the SNP contest for the Aberdeenshire West seat was close.

“I have so much respect for Christian,” she said.

“He’s really experienced. It was tight.”

She added: “I can bring fresh energy and perspective to the campaign.”

Alexander Burnett holds the constituency for the Scottish Conservatives.

Ms Joji will be hoping to unseat incumbent Tory MSP Alexander Burnett, who has won the seat at the last two elections.

Her Westhill council ward sits within the Aberdeenshire West constituency she will be contesting.

Towns within the large Holyrood seat include Aboyne, Banchory, and Huntly.

Ms Joji started working for Banff and Buchan Coast SNP MSP Karen Adam last November.

She was previously employed by former Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who lost out at the last Westminster election.

But what are her priorities?

“I’m absolutely going to be pushing hard on independence,” she told The P&J.

“I’m concerned about rural transport.

“I’m really upset at some of the decisions made by the Tory administration at Aberdeenshire Council.”

She believes Labour and the Conservatives have overseen a “managed decline” of Scotland at a UK-level.

