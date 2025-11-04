NHS Grampian needs ‘significant redesign’ of patient services to make ends meet

NHS Grampian will not be able to balance its finances without big changes to health and social care for patients across the north-east, according to a shock report by independent spending experts.

The alarm was sounded by Scotland’s public spending watchdog on Tuesday – and will be raised in Holyrood on Wednesday by worried local MSPs.

In a hard-hitting report, auditors warned:

Current funding levels are unsustainable.

Changes to the local population require a “fundamental” transformation in service delivery.

Hospital occupancy in Grampian is regularly beyond capacity.

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said problems at Grampian – along with Ayrshire and Arran – are the “most pressing”.

He added: “In the case of NHS Grampian, it won’t be possible for the board to return to financial balance without a significant redesign of its health and social care system.”

Doctors are ‘burnt out’

The findings led to alarm by doctors’ group the British Medical Association, which said medics are burnt out while patients suffer long waiting times.

BMA Scotland chairman Dr Iain Kennedy said: “We know NHS Scotland is suffering the impact of years of underinvestment, resulting in a mismatch between capacity and resources which has left patients facing growing and unacceptably long waiting times.

“Doctors and their colleagues are burnt out and struggling to cope as a result.”

What is happening to NHS Grampian finances?

NHS Grampian’s £64.9m overspend in 2024-25 was the biggest in any of Scotland’s health boards.

A series of loans, known as brokerage, totalled £90m which must be paid back to the government when the board breaks even.

The health board is forecast to be £49.2m over budget by the end of the financial year.

Meanwhile, staff have not been taking leave and more people had to be drafted in to cope with demand, adding to cost pressures.

Auditors said Grampian successfully delivered £15.6m of extra savings last year but did not reduce in-year overspend.

And the board had to provide £22.4m funds to the Aberdeen, Moray and Aberdeenshire integrated joint boards which deliver some services in the region.

The financial picture appears stark but the report also points out Grampian has the lowest bed base in Scotland at 1.4 per 1,000 people – far below the national average.

And there is no guarantee of extra money to meet the demands of the growing number of people over 75 years old in the north-east.

On top of the challenges, the leadership has been through changes.

Improvement plan coming in December

New chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight, who moved from NHS Orkney, said the report is constructive.

“Our focus remains delivering the improvements we have committed to, including those related to leadership, governance, the timeliness of planned and emergency care for our patients, and our financial performance.

“We’ve already begun a programme of improvement, shaped further by the recently published KPMG diagnostic report and other external input, including learning from other health boards.”

An improvement plan will be put to the board next month.

North East MSP Liam Kerr plans to raise the findings with Health Secretary Neil Gray in parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Kerr said: “This crippling debt is putting lives at risk, while staff are at breaking point as they work under intolerable strain.”