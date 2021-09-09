Explainer: How would Covid vaccine passports work in Scotland?

The Scottish Government has revealed its Covid certification scheme will start on October 1, after proposals were approved by MSPs.

A paper published on Thursday morning reveals the “broad outline of a mandatory scheme” which will come into effect in three weeks.

It means only those who can show they have had two Covid jabs can enter events such as nightclubs, football grounds and music festivals.

We take a look at the proposals for the scheme:

What is the aim of the scheme?

The Scottish Government has said the certification scheme will aid them in “reducing the rate and impact of transmission”.

In the paper they state that “research evidence indicates that being vaccinated reduces the risk that a person will become infected with the virus, and likely further reduces their risk of transmitting coronavirus”.

It adds that “ensuring only those who are vaccinated attend higher risk venues and events therefore directly reduces the risk of transmission”.

Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that the scheme offers a “targeted way” to allow certain events and venues to continue to operate, even when Covid rates are high.

The First Minister believes the move will also help encourage take-up of the vaccine.

How will it operate?

The scheme will require a person seeking entry to certain venues and settings to show they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Initially, the scheme will not permit a negative test result to be offered as an alternative to evidence of vaccination, but this will be “kept under review”.

The Scottish Government has said to allow negative test results “could undermine one of the policy aims of the scheme, which is to increase vaccine uptake”.

From September 30, people will be able to access the NHS Scotland Covid Status App.

This will include a person’s vaccination record and shows a QR code for each vaccination.

For those unable to use the app, they will be able to request a secure un-editable paper record of vaccination, with a QR code.

Venue staff will check a customer’s QR code to ensure the record of vaccination is genuine.

Where will it apply?

Nightclubs.

Sexual entertainment venues.

Live events: indoors unseated 500+ in the audience.

Live events: outdoors unseated 4,000+ in the audience.

All events: 10,000+ in the audience.

The paper states that there is “now a need to define nightclubs” as “behaviours that were previously prohibited are now allowed in wider parts of hospitality (for example, after midnight alcohol, loud music, dancing, and close contact for long periods)”.

There are currently no plans to introduce certification for the wider hospitality industry but this will be kept under review over the autumn and winter months.

Exemptions?

The Scottish Government is proposing the following exemptions:

Under 18s (this will be kept under review and this is likely to be reduced to 16 once all in the 16-18 age group have had the opportunity to be vaccinated).

Participants in vaccine trials.

People unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Employees at venues within the scope of the scheme.

When would the scheme come into force?

The Scottish Government has confirmed the scheme will come into effect on October 1.

This would be at the same time as the digital app for vaccine certification is launched.