‘World’s most stupid tunnel’ plan between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped

Controversial plans to build a £15 billion link between Scotland and Northern Ireland, dubbed “the world’s most stupid tunnel”, have been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wanted to build a 21-mile bridge or tunnel between the two countries to strengthen ties after the upheavals caused by Brexit.

However, the UK Government now accepts it is too expensive and technically challenging – like their critics had warned.

One government source told us the decision is being taken before a report from engineers is published.

“It’s a good idea, strategically, and it is doable, but it’s very expensive,” the source said.

Munitions dump

It’s understood the report will point out the link needs to be rail with a shallow gradient.

It would also have to loop around a deep trench full of dumped war-time munitions.

The tunnel would have to go underground from east of Stranraer to a point beyond Belfast, while looping around the trench.

The decision was signalled as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave his cabinet colleagues until Monday evening to finalise their bids for public spending in his budget, due at the end of October.

Mr Sunak told them he wants to “put the public finances on a sustainable path in the medium term”.

‘Stupid’

A feasibility study has been done on the tunnel plans, but issues were raised including the stormy weather and navigating a deep trench called Beaufort’s Dyke which is filled with wartime munitions.

Back in July Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said: “The prime minister’s only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland.”

Originally called the “Boris bridge”, it was enthusiastically backed by Alister Jack, the UK’s Scottish Secretary.

Last year he switched to calling it a tunnel, claiming that would overcome many of the problems and strengthen the union.