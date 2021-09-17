Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

North-east MP David Duguid leaves Scotland Office for fisheries envoy role

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has left the government to take on the new role of fisheries envoy for Boris Johnson.
By Adele Merson
September 17, 2021, 3:58 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 5:33 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has left the Scotland Office.
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has left the Scotland Office.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has left the government to take on the new role of fisheries envoy for Boris Johnson.

He was previously a junior minister at the Scotland Office and an assistant Government whip but his departure was announced in the Prime Minister’s reshuffle.

Mr Johnson has already overhauled his Cabinet but on Friday continued to wield the axe with some lengthy frontbench careers ended.

Mr Duguid’s replacement is yet to be named at the Scotland Office and it is not yet known if Boris Johnson will pick another Scottish Tory.

Fisheries envoy

The 50-year-old said it has been his “honour and a genuine pleasure to serve the UK Government” for the last 15 months.

David Duguid, centre, at Peterhead Fish Market in 2019.

He added: “As the MP for a constituency with significant fisheries, agriculture and energy interests, I was particularly glad to provide insight into these key industries.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to help achieve in that post, including the outcomes of the Scottish Seafood Exports Task Force and my influence on the North Sea Transition Deal worth £16 billion to our energy transition to net zero.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to take on a new role as his fisheries envoy which I have accepted and look forward to embracing fully.

“And of course I will continue speaking up for businesses, communities and all the people of Banff and Buchan.”

Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Mr Duguid, who has been an MP since 2017, was branded “absurd” last month after claiming it was better to “sit with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has kept his job in the reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab demoted to Justice Secretary and Liz Truss installed as his replacement.

Boris Johnson has given his overhauled Cabinet a “half-time pep talk”, urging them to unite to deliver for the nation.

In the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Friday, the Prime Minister said it is time to “spit out the orange peel” and work together, having sacked three people who would otherwise have joined them around the table in Downing Street.

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson got the axe, along with Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland, who were dispatched to the backbenches having served as Housing Secretary and Justice Secretary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal