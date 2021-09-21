Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Nicola Sturgeon reveals key date for vaccine passports at nightclubs and events

People attending large-scale events and nightclubs in Scotland will have to show Covid-19 vaccine passports from October 1.
By Steven Rae
September 21, 2021, 3:58 pm
Key details on vaccine passports have been set out
People attending large-scale events and nightclubs in Scotland will have to show Covid-19 vaccine passports from October 1.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the details to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

It means that staff at venues including football grounds will be expected to check the Covid vaccination status of people attending – although not every supporter will be checked under the guidelines set out.

Ms Sturgeon says everyone under 18 will be exempt from having to show proof of vaccination.

Scheme to come into effect in October

Others, including those taking part in vaccine trials and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, will also be exempt.

Those working at or performing in a venue subject to the rules will also not require proof.

The scheme will come into force at 5am on Friday October 1.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It will apply, as previously indicated, to nightclubs, and similar venues, to live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, to live, outdoor, unseated events of more than 4,000 people, and to any event of more than 10,000 people.

“We have been working in recent days to finalise the definition of nightclub and similar settings.”

Definition of ‘nightclub’

Ms Sturgeon says a ‘nightclub’ is any venue that is open between midnight and 5am that serves alcohol, provides live or recorded music for dancing, and has a designated space where dancing is permitted.

Certification will only be required if all of these four factors apply.

Ms Sturgeon says guidance will be published “setting out clearly what each sector needs to do”.

She insists “a pragmatic and sensible approach will be taken to each piece of guidance” – and is urging venues to “use common sense”.

A Covid status app will be made available – but people can also request a paper copy.

Staff to scan or check QR code at the door

Ms Sturgeon said: “Once the scheme is launched, anyone going to a venue or event which requires certification will be asked to show, if asked, their vaccine record.

“Venue staff will either scan or visually check a QR code and the NHS Scotland Covid check app, which venues can use, is already available for download.”

At smaller events, it is likely that everyone’s vaccine record will need to be checked.

However at bigger events organisers will be expected to carry out “a reasonable number of checks”.

Ministers have vowed to keep the measures under review.

