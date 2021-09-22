Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP face Holyrood emergency demands for field hospitals to ease health service crisis

The SNP will hear renewed calls today to relieve pressure on crisis-hit health services by urgently establishing field hospitals and temporary wards.
By Calum Ross
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2021, 4:19 pm
Jackie Baillie at the Scottish Parliament.

Labour will outline its action plan as MSPs tackle a series of problems which have left many fearing that life-saving services are at “breaking point”.

As well as temporary wards and field hospitals, the opposition group will suggest a 30-minute maximum turnaround time for ambulances after arrival at hospital, to ensure paramedics can respond to other calls.

The proposals follow a statement from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and taxi drivers would be drafted in to help bail out Scotland’s ambulance service from this weekend.

The final disassembly of the NHS Louisa Jordan, in the SSE Hydro at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow

Last weekend, Jamie McNamee, Unite convener at the Scottish Ambulance Service, warned it was crucial that hospital capacity was expanded to reduce backlogs at the doors.

Mr Yousaf said on Tuesday: “I have spoken to every health board and mentioned that the equipment we had for the Louisa Jordan is available for them to use.

“But it’s not just a case of simply setting up beds, we have to have staff as well – we would have to pull the workforce out of extremely busy hospitals.”

Speaking ahead of the debate on Wednesday, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The crisis in our NHS is spiralling ever further out of control and lives are being lost.”

We need to see field hospitals to ease the pressure on the NHS and the adoption of a 30 minute ambulance turnaround time to save lives.”

She added: “Services and staff are at breaking point, but the cabinet secretary has been entirely missing in action.

“That’s why today Scottish Labour is tabling a series of proposals that will help to get the situation back under control and better prepared for the winter months.

“We need to see field hospitals to ease the pressure on the NHS and the adoption of a 30 minute ambulance turnaround time to save lives.

“There is simply no time to lose. If we are to tackle the unfolding crisis in our NHS, every party must unite around these calls.”

Ambulance crisis latest

