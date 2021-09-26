Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP president ‘was mimicking online trolls’ when he told Angus Robertson to focus on day job

SNP president Mike Russell was mimicking online trolls when he appeared to blast a senior colleague for failing to focus on "the day job" while plugging his new book on social media, a party source has claimed.
By Derek Healey
September 26, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 4:18 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Mike Russell MSP

SNP president Mike Russell was mimicking online trolls when he appeared to blast a senior colleague for failing to focus on “the day job” while plugging his new book on social media, a party source has claimed.

Mr Russell quickly deleted a tweet on Saturday where he appeared to suggest SNP constitution secretary Angus Robertson was in “breach of MSP code”.

It came after Mr Robertson, who won the Edinburgh Central seat previously held by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson at May’s Scottish Parliament election, began touting his new book about the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Mr Robertson shared a video of himself opening a box containing a number of copies of Vienna – The ­International Capital with a link to where it can be pre-ordered online.

Around three hours after Mr Robertson’s tweet, Mr Russell – who previously held the constitution secretary post – replied by mistake.

He wrote: “Hmm – might be a breach of MSP code too. And legitimate for people to ask what he is doing in the day job.”

A senior figure

Mr Robertson is regarded as a senior party figure and was immediately handed a cabinet role after being elected to the Scottish Parliament in May.

The former Moray MP was depute leader of the party until 2018 and led the party at Westminster until losing his seat to the Scottish Tories’ current leader, Douglas Ross, at the 2017 General Election.

Angus Robertson

Official records show Mr Robertson has contributed to just four parliamentary debates since being elected in May, including his oath of affirmation, and it had been suggested this could be what the “day job” part of Mr Russell’s tweet was referring to.

The term has also frequently been used against the SNP, with opposition parties calling on officials to focus on the “day job” of running the country rather than holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Sharing examples

The SNP declined to comment on the situation.

However, a party source insisted Mr Russell was attempting to share examples of the trolling he received while publishing his own books when he replied by mistake.

The source said: “Michael was actually trying to send Angus examples of some of the baseless criticisms he had himself received in the past when publishing his own books, and tweeted one such example by mistake.

“He looks forward to reading Angus’s book – which was of course written before he was elected as an MSP in May.”

Wendy Chamberlain

Lib Dem Scottish affairs spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain doubled down on the suggestion Mr Robertson should focus on the day job.

She said: “Even the SNP ­president is wondering whether this is the best use of the culture secretary’s time.

“Scotland needs its senior politicians to be focused on the recovery from the pandemic, not Scottish independence or their literary careers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Mr Robertson ­appropriately declared that he had written this book before he was appointed as a Scottish ­minister and there is no breach of the Ministerial Code.

“Any subsequent promotional activity will be in his own time and no Scottish Government resources will be used.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal