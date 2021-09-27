Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

UK government ministers told to stop talking about Scottish independence

By Rachel Amery
September 27, 2021, 9:49 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 11:51 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

UK Government ministers are being told to stop talking about Scottish independence, over fears it makes Westminster sound “needy”.

They have been told not to engage with the SNP or proactively make the case for the union as it plays into the hands of the nationalists.

Ministers are now being advised to take a “show-not-tell” approach to the issue by prioritising policies that will benefit the UK and by making sure civil servants think about how their decisions will impact on Scotland.

UK ministers keeping IndyRef2 relevant

This comes after Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, former director of the Scottish Conservatives, was appointed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on the union.

It is understood he wants to shut down the debate on Scottish independence with the SNP after the party failed to win an outright majority in the May Holyrood election.

One Whitehall source told The Times McInnes believes UK ministers addressing IndyRef2 were helping to keep it high on the political agenda.

The source said: “It makes the government sound needy and keeps the focus on independence rather than the SNP’s political record in power.”

Another senior government figure added: “If we were to have another referendum any time soon then it would be very hard to win.

“Sturgeon would present it as a chance for Scotland to rejoin the European Union and independence would almost be the status quo proposition.

“If there is ever to be another referendum it needs to be on our terms where remaining part of the UK is the status quo option, as in 2014.”

Scottish independence: Support for the union edges ahead

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal