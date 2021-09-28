Pregnant woman with Covid-19 waited five hours for ambulance from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to maternity hospital A Covid-positive pregnant woman from Moray was forced to wait more than five hours for an ambulance to take her on a four-minute journey from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to the maternity hospital. By Adele Merson September 28, 2021, 7:03 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 10:18 am A heavily pregnant woman with Covid-19 faced two lengthy waits for ambulances. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Maternity Hospital Aberdeen Royal Infirmary NHS Grampian Scottish Ambulance Service More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Children’s rights row: Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court’s ruling October 6, 2021 Scottish politics 48-hour working week for junior doctors not currently possible, says Government October 6, 2021 Analysis Spinning victory from crisis? Five things we learned from Boris Johnson’s Conservative conference speech October 6, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Thug whipped pal with fishing rod and kicked him so hard his spleen was almost removed Children’s rights row: Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court’s ruling Wife’s first responder plea after husband dies during beer delivery Spectacular outdoor lights on event will launch 10th anniversary Haddo Arts Festival Elgin City ace Darryl McHardy eager to get one over Caley Thistle pal Shane Sutherland Highland hotel dogged by bad reviews planning to move staff into caravans to make more room for guests