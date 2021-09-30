Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Business rates: MSPs warned of ‘cliff edge’ facing Aberdeen’s retail sector

The potential impact of business rates for larger premises is casting a "long shadow" over Aberdeen's high street, MSPs have been told.
By Adele Merson
September 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 5:11 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
A quiet day on Union Street, Aberdeen, earlier on in the pandemic.

The potential impact of business rates for larger premises is casting a “long shadow” over Aberdeen’s high street, MSPs have been told.

A recent occupancy survey revealed a quarter of all retail units on the city’s Union Street were shut as national chains and independents struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

New research released last month also showed the Granite City has one of the worst-performing high streets in the UK for spending.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the north-east, has warned of a “reverse cliff edge” that awaits large businesses in the city once relief ends in April, who will have to pay a higher property rate if their rateable value is over £95,000.

He asked Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur what plans he has to introduce “fairer business rates system” and said the plan to reinstate payments in six months time is “casting a long shadow” on retail businesses.

In response, the SNP minister said Scotland has the “most generous package of rates relief anywhere in the UK”.

He added: “Indeed, we were the only part of the UK to give full NDR (non-domestic rates) relief for hospitality, leisure and aviation but I very much look forward to his constructive and informed contribution to that process later this year.”

The Scottish Government agreed in February that retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation businesses will pay no rates during the current financial year.

It has also provided businesses with more than £4.3 billion since the start of the pandemic and formed a city centre recovery taskforce.  

‘A cliff-edge’

A retail occupancy survey carried out in Aberdeen during August revealed 47 vacant shops on Union Street – up by six, or nearly 15% since February.

Economic think tank Centre for Cities also released new research last month which showed the Granite City is the fourth worst in the UK for spending. 

Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement group, has continued to call for a fairer business rates system in a bid to draw more firms to the city’s main thoroughfare.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has raised the potential impact of business rates from April.

Mr Kerr said: “The extension of rates relief to businesses was welcome but the fact remains that many larger shops and chain stores have still struggled, or have gone out of business.

“April will represent a cliff edge where they will go from full rates relief to potentially paying more than they ever did.

“I will continue to impress on Mr Arthur and his colleagues that this will need to be looked at again before the April reintroduction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal