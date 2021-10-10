Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anger as generators moved across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying VIPs to COP26

Large external generators will be transported across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying dignitaries to a world climate change event in Glasgow.
By Paul Malik
October 10, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 12:22 pm
COP26 is being held in Glasgow this November.

Electric vehicles carrying international delegates from venues including Gleneagles to events in Glasgow during Cop 26 will be powered by generators due to a lack of charging provision at accommodation sites, it is understood.

The great and the good staying in Glasgow will be offered travel passes to attend events over the 12 -day programme, but those staying further away will be carried in Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

However there is no stipulation that international visitors travelling to Cop 26 as delegates do so by the provided electric vehicles and some may choose to use their own.

Because of the sheer number of journeys expected to be taken, externally powered generators will be used to charge the cars and SUV’s.

These will be fuelled, the UK Government has insisted, with Hydrongenated Vegitable Oils (HVO).

Scotland’s climate crisis: Broken promises and what the Scottish Government plans to do next

A COP26 spokesperson said: “Delegates are encouraged to use public transport as much as possible, with those accredited to the Blue Zone being given travel passes which allow access to a range of public transport options.

“World leaders will be provided with EVs for the duration of their stay.”

Sustainable transport campaigners are furious that sufficient electric chargers have not been made available, and insisted heads of state should instead make use of the free electric shuttle bus service for Cop26 delegates.

A lack of preparation

Transform Scotland director Colin Howden said: “It’s disgraceful that the UK Government is scrambling to put in chip-fat powered generators at the very last minute.

“Governments are great at pretending to take action on sustainable transport, but this reveals the complete lack of preparedness for the wholesale switch away from fossil fuel cars that we require.

Campaigners hold placards of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a demonstration organised by the Climate Coalition in Parliament Square, London, to mark 100 days to go until the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

“Of course, what we do have in Glasgow is a fleet of new electric buses.

“So perhaps this should be used as an opportunity to get some of these world leaders out of their cars and on to buses.”

Announcing the Jaguar SUVs’ Cop26 role last month, the UK Government said: “The vehicles have all been sourced from existing fleets in the UK, helping ensure the carbon footprint remains low.”

A spokesperson for the Gleneagles Hotel said: “No charging generators have been set up at Gleneagles and we’re not aware of the details of those plans.”

