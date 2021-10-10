Emails reveal how Nicola Sturgeon ‘overruled’ aides on warning public about first Covid outbreak Nicola Sturgeon has been told to "come clean" about the handling of Scotland's first major coronavirus outbreak after it was reported she overruled advisors who suggested warning the public. By Derek Healey October 10, 2021, 3:48 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 4:09 pm First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus Covid-19 Edinburgh Nicola Sturgeon Nike Sandesh Gulhane More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Business Scotland faces winter housing shortage, landlords warn October 11, 2021 Scottish politics New campaign to boost smear test uptake launched October 11, 2021 Scottish politics Sturgeon to deliver talk on climate action ahead of Cop26 October 11, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Lossiemouth hit by late Formartine goal; Nairn and Wick draw; Forres Mechanics pay the penalty Regan Charles-Cook benefitting from faith shown by Ross County boss Malky Mackay Junior football: Banks o’ Dee pushed all the way by Hermes in Inter Regional Trophy David Knight: It’s easy to get carried away and feed the rumour mill Shinty: Kinlochshiel match abandoned after Paul MacRae suffers serious knee injury Clachnacuddin come from behind to win seven-goal thriller; Rothes ease to Keith win