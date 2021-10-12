Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Grampian records two deaths as Covid seven-day case positivity rate remains high

By Lauren Taylor
October 12, 2021, 3:34 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 3:58 pm
Covid seven-day case positivity remains high in north-east

Two people have died in the north-east as seven-day case positivity rate remains high in the area.

NHS Grampian recorded 192 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

This brings their total number of cases in the last seven days to 2,016, giving the local authority a rate of 344.3 cases per 100,000 people – the fourth highest in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire has a seven-day positivity rate of 404.6, making it the third highest area in Scotland.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 81 new cases of coronavirus, bringing their seven day total to 692, giving it a rate of 215.7 per 100,000 people.

In the latest Scottish Government figures, a total of 1,908 new cases were reported across Scotland.

A further 27 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with two in the Aberdeen City area.

Regional breakdown

Latest figures published by the Scottish Government show there has been 100 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours and 56 in Aberdeen City.

Additionally, there were 36 new cases of the virus reported in Moray.

Meanwhile, 63 new cases were recorded in the Highlands and 18 in Argyll and Bute.

The Western Isles reported five new cases of Covid while Shetland reported four and Orkney had none.

There were 935 people in hospital across Scotland with the virus, and a further 51 people in intensive care.

Covid cases remain the highest in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,265,755 people have received their first dose and 3,866,372 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.08% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.77% have been double jagged.

Additionally, more than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have received a coronavirus vaccine in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal