Three new Covid deaths reported across the north and north-east

By Lauren Taylor
October 13, 2021, 3:26 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 3:29 pm
Three new Covid deaths reported across the north and north-east in past 24 hours.

Three new Covid deaths have been recorded across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, as Scotland reports 2,581 new cases of the virus.

The latest Scottish Government figures show 30 people died from the virus across the country. One death was recorded in Moray, one in Argyll and Bute and one in the Western Isles.

There were 918 people in hospital across Scotland with the virus, and a further 51 people in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian recorded 282 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show there has been 156 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours and 89 in Aberdeen City.

Additionally, there were 37 new cases of the virus reported in Moray.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 93 new cases of coronavirus, with Argyll and Bute reporting 32 cases.

Orkney reported seven new cases of Covid while the Western Isles had three and Shetland had one.

Covid cases remain the highest in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,270,126 people have received their first dose and 3,868,656 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.16% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.81% have been double jagged.

