Two more Covid deaths as Scottish case numbers rise slightly to 2,666

Two more people have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including one person from the Western Isles.

Case numbers across the country have risen slightly to 2,666 according to today’s Scottish Government statistics.

Of those, 226 were recorded by NHS Grampian.

Most of these are in Aberdeenshire, with 119. Aberdeen recorded 74 for the second day in a row. Moray meanwhile, recorded 31 – well down from the 70 on Friday which was the area’s highest since the pandemic began.

NHS Highland recorded 103, a slight increase on yesterday’s figure of 91.

The Western Isles reported six new cases, while Shetland had three and Orkney had only one.

One death was recorded in the Western Isles, while the other was from South Lanarkshire.

Health chiefs and council officials are currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus at Dun Eisdean Care Home on Lewis.

There are 829 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, with a further 45 in intensive care.

A further two people have died from Covid, including one person from the Western Isles.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,286,044 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,877,849 have received their second dose.