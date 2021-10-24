SNP ministers considering ‘action’ amid alarm at injection spiking reports

SNP ministers are considering action after being left “deeply concerned” by reports of women being spiked by injection in Scottish nightclubs.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government was investigating whether current laws were “absolutely robust”.

He was quizzed by the BBC after police confirmed they were probing claims that women were spiked using needles in cities across the nation.

Asked if the government was considering taking action, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes, is the short answer. I was deeply concerned to read those reports.”

Being interviewed on The Sunday Show by Martin Geissler, the health secretary was questioned on what action could be taken.

“Again we are looking at the law at the moment to see if it is absolutely robust,” he said.

“But I have to say, I know from the justice secretary’s conversations with Police Scotland, they are taking it incredibly, incredibly seriously, and doing whatever is necessary.

“And… I should say the conversations I know the justice team have had with the night-time industry too, they are taking it incredibly seriously.”

Mr Yousaf added: “We will continue to examine the law and our enforcement activity to make sure it is robust to deal with this.”

It emerged last week that police were investigating a report of spiking by injection at a venue in Aberdeen.

Northsound had spoken to the Aberdeen University student who believes she was spiked by injection during a night out in the city centre.

She said: “After a certain time of night, I don’t have any memory or recollection of what happened, the whole night was kind of blacked out.

“It wasn’t until the next day when I woke up, that my friends told me what had happened.”

There have also been reports of incidents in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh, although police have said they did not believe they were linked.